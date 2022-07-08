Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1657270701

F1 qualifying LIVE: Austrian Grand Prix build-up as Max Verstappen targets Friday pole position

Follow all the build-up ahead of first practice and Friday qualifying at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Friday 08 July 2022 09:58
Comments
(AFP via Getty Images)

The Formula One season is in full swing as the drivers prepare for the 11th race of the most extensive calendar in the sport’s history this weekend in Austria.

Carlos Sainz won his first ever race during a dramatic and thrilling British Grand Prix at Silverstone, where Guanyu Zhou was fortunate to escape unharmed after a massive crash at the first corner.

Lewis Hamilton looked good for the win - in what would have been his first of the season - before a slow pit stop and late safety car curtailed his chances, but he did take third place and a spot on the podium after some teriffic wheel-to-wheel racing late on.

Sergio Perez finished second while Charles Leclerc was fourth; Championship leader Max Verstappen had to settle for seventh place after being hampered early on by running over some debris and subsequent bodywork damage. However, Red Bull return to their home track in Spielberg, Austria, this week for the second sprint weekend of the 2022 season.

Follow all the the build-up ahead of qualifying at 4pm (BST):

1657270701

What time is the Austrian Grand Prix and how can I watch?

What is the race schedule?

(All times BST)

Friday 8 July

  • Free Practice 1: 12:30pm
  • Qualifying: 4pm

Saturda 9 July

  • Free Practice 2: 11:30am
  • Sprint race: 3:30pm

Sunday 10 July

  • Race: 2pm

F1 qualifying: What time is Austrian Grand Prix and how can I watch?

Everything you need to know as F1 heads to the Red Bull Ring for the second sprint weekend of the season

Kieran Jackson8 July 2022 09:58
1657270134

Good morning!

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of first practice and qualifying today at the Austrian Grand Prix, in what is the second sprint weekend of the Formula One season!

Carlos Sainz won his first ever race during a dramatic and thrilling British Grand Prix at Silverstone last week, where Guanyu Zhou was fortunate to escape unharmed after a massive crash at the first corner.

Championship leader Max Verstappen had to settle for seventh place after being hampered early on by running over some debris and subsequent bodywork damage. However, Red Bull return to their home track in Spielberg, Austria, this week for the second sprint weekend of the 2022 season.

Here are today’s timings!

(All times BST)

  • Free Practice 1: 12:30pm
  • Qualifying: 4pm
(AFP via Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson8 July 2022 09:48

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in