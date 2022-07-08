F1 qualifying LIVE: Austrian Grand Prix build-up as Max Verstappen targets Friday pole position
Follow all the build-up ahead of first practice and Friday qualifying at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg
The Formula One season is in full swing as the drivers prepare for the 11th race of the most extensive calendar in the sport’s history this weekend in Austria.
Carlos Sainz won his first ever race during a dramatic and thrilling British Grand Prix at Silverstone, where Guanyu Zhou was fortunate to escape unharmed after a massive crash at the first corner.
Lewis Hamilton looked good for the win - in what would have been his first of the season - before a slow pit stop and late safety car curtailed his chances, but he did take third place and a spot on the podium after some teriffic wheel-to-wheel racing late on.
Sergio Perez finished second while Charles Leclerc was fourth; Championship leader Max Verstappen had to settle for seventh place after being hampered early on by running over some debris and subsequent bodywork damage. However, Red Bull return to their home track in Spielberg, Austria, this week for the second sprint weekend of the 2022 season.
Follow all the the build-up ahead of qualifying at 4pm (BST):
F1 qualifying: What time is Austrian Grand Prix and how can I watch?
Everything you need to know as F1 heads to the Red Bull Ring for the second sprint weekend of the season
Good morning!
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of first practice and qualifying today at the Austrian Grand Prix, in what is the second sprint weekend of the Formula One season!
Carlos Sainz won his first ever race during a dramatic and thrilling British Grand Prix at Silverstone last week, where Guanyu Zhou was fortunate to escape unharmed after a massive crash at the first corner.
Championship leader Max Verstappen had to settle for seventh place after being hampered early on by running over some debris and subsequent bodywork damage. However, Red Bull return to their home track in Spielberg, Austria, this week for the second sprint weekend of the 2022 season.
Here are today’s timings!
(All times BST)
- Free Practice 1: 12:30pm
- Qualifying: 4pm
