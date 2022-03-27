Formula One is back in Saudi Arabia after last season’s dramatic duel between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at the high-speed Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

There is unlikely to be any repeat of that battle, though, after Hamilton’s disastrous performance in qualifying, with the seven-time world champion knocked out in Q1 and starting today’s race down in 16th.

Instead, it is Verstappen’s teammate, Sergio Perez, who starts pole after a magnificent lap edged out both Ferraris, with last week’s race winner Charles Leclerc starting on the front row ahead of teammate Carlos Sainz in third.

Verstappen is in fourth after a less impressive qualifying session, while George Russell managed Mercedes’ problems well to take sixth.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Saudi Arabia Grand Prix race?

The race is on Sunday 27 March, starting at 6pm BST.

How can I watch it?

Sky Sports will be showing all of the action live in the UK, including the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the schedule for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend? (All times GMT/BST)

Friday 25 March

F1 Driver and Media Activity: 10am - 12pm GMT

Free Practice 1: 2-3pm

Free Practice 2: 5-6pm

Saturday 26 March

Teams Press Conference: 11:30am - 12:30pm

Free Practice 3: 2-3pm

Qualifying: 5-6pm

Sunday 27 March

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: 6pm BST

Driver Standings

1) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - 26 points

2) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) - 18

3) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) - 15

4) George Russell (Mercedes) - 12

5) Kevin Magnussen (Haas) - 10

6) Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) - 8

7) Esteban Ocon (Aline) - 6

8) Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri) - 4

9) Fernando Alonso (Alpine) - 2

10) Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) - 1