F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen set to respond at Brazil GP after Sky Sports boycott

Max Verstappen has criticised the sprint race concept ahead of the final Saturday dash of the season this weekend in Brazil.

The two-time world champion, who boycotted Sky Sports in Mexico, won both sprints in Imola and Austria earlier this season, as well as the first ever sprint race at Silverstone last year.

But despite his successes, the Red Bull star believes the fact that the finishing order in Saturday’s 100km dash sets up the grid for the grand prix on Sunday results in drivers unwilling to take risks.

“Every time I do these [sprint] races, it’s about ‘don’t get damage, make sure you stay in the top three,’” said Verstappen. “For me, that’s not really a race, because you go into the main race and you know there are way more points available anyway, you just risk a bit more there.”