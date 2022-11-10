F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen set to respond at Brazil GP after Sky Sports boycott
Follow all the build-up to the Brazilian Grand Prix as the drivers speak to the media at Interlagos
Max Verstappen has criticised the sprint race concept ahead of the final Saturday dash of the season this weekend in Brazil.
The two-time world champion, who boycotted Sky Sports in Mexico, won both sprints in Imola and Austria earlier this season, as well as the first ever sprint race at Silverstone last year.
But despite his successes, the Red Bull star believes the fact that the finishing order in Saturday’s 100km dash sets up the grid for the grand prix on Sunday results in drivers unwilling to take risks.
“Every time I do these [sprint] races, it’s about ‘don’t get damage, make sure you stay in the top three,’” said Verstappen. “For me, that’s not really a race, because you go into the main race and you know there are way more points available anyway, you just risk a bit more there.”
Follow F1 updates with The Independent as the drivers speak in Brazil
F1 news: Toto Wolff reveals when Lewis Hamilton will extend his Mercedes deal
Lewis Hamilton will extend his contract at Mercedes in a “quiet time over winter”, says team boss Toto Wolff.
The seven-time world champion’s current deal with the Silver Arrows - a team he has been with since leaving McLaren ahead of the 2013 season - expires at the end of the 2023 campaign.
The 37-year-old, despite his numerous interests outside of racing, has been vocal about lengthening his stay in Formula 1 and Wolff revealed after the Mexican Grand Prix that fresh terms will be agreed after the 2022 season concludes in Abu Dhabi in two weeks’ time.
“We haven’t started having talks, we want to definitely finish the season and then find some quiet time over the winter like we have done last time around, that literally started in the winter holidays and lasted over two months,” Wolff said.
“We haven’t done that. But he’s much more than a driver to us now. Although we’re not talking about a career end, it’s also important to speak about his role as an ambassador for Mercedes and the many sponsors that we have, and the implication he can have in our wider audience.”
F1 news: FIA boss Mohammed ben Sulayem hits out at ‘sustained toxicity’ on social media
FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem has joined Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in condemning the “sustained toxicity” on social media platforms.
Seven-time world champion Hamilton said last week that “we should all come off social media” as it was becoming more and more toxic.
The Briton was speaking following Max Verstappen and the Red Bull team’s Sky boycott at the Mexican Grand Prix, which came a week after pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz said Hamilton was “robbed” of an eighth world championship at last year’s much-debated season finale in Abu Dhabi.
Confronting the issue after claiming victory in Mexico, Verstappen said: “You cannot live in the past and you have to move on. Social media is a very toxic place and if you are constantly being like that live on TV then you are making it worse instead of trying to make it better.”
Former race director Michael Masi said he received death threats following his decision to let lapped cars pass the safety car on the final lap in Abu Dhabi, meaning Verstappen had a clear run at Hamilton on much faster tyres.
F1 news: Lewis Hamilton becomes honorary citizen of Brazil ahead of Brazilian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton has become an honorary citizen of Brazil ahead of this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix. The seven-time Formula One world champion traces his desire for motor racing back to watching Brazilian great Ayrton Senna during his youth.
Following his victory at last year’s race, the Englishman completed an additional lap while holding the Brazil flag – mimicking Senna at his home race in 1991. It was that gesture which helped see Hamilton, 37, bestowed with the honour by the president of the chamber of deputies, Arthur Lira, ahead of this weekend’s race at Interlagos.
“When I was five years old, I saw Ayrton race for the first time, and that was the moment when I knew I wanted to be world champion,” Hamilton said at the event. “Many people said it was impossible, but fortunately, the fact that I’m here today is proof that persistence and hope can make everything possible.”
