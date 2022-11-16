The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen makes 2021 title revelation ahead of return to Abu Dhabi
Follow all the build-up to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with Max Verstappen under fire after ignoring team orders in Brazil
Max Verstappen admits he had almost given up hope before the frantic end to last year’s season-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton, targeting a record-breaking eighth world title, was leading comfortably in the closing stages of the winner-takes-all race as Verstappen’s first World Championship seemed to be slipping away. But Nicholas Latifi’s crash with five laps to go triggered a safety car, Verstappen pitted for soft tyres and a botched lapped cars procedure gave the Dutchman one final opportunity on the final lap.
The Red Bull star overtook Hamilton to claim his first world title in dramatic fashion but speaking to GQ, the 25-year-old admits that he had almost conceded defeat given Hamilton’s margin of lead before Latifi’s crash changed the complexion of the race.
Asked if he allowed himself to accept that all was lost, Verstappen said: “Yeah, I was like, it might not happen. But I just kept on pushing till the end, you know? And even if it wouldn’t have worked out, it would’ve still been an amazing season.”
Follow F1 news and updates ahead of the 2022 season finale in Abu Dhabi
After the chaotic finale, Verstappen adds that he was unusually emotional on his celebratory lap around Yas Marina Circuit.
Verstappen admits he had almost conceded defeat before end to 2021 Abu Dhabi GP
Lewis Hamilton was leading comfortably before a late crash and safety car gifted Verstappen one final opportunity
