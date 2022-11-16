Jump to content

F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen makes 2021 title revelation ahead of return to Abu Dhabi

Follow all the build-up to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with Max Verstappen under fire after ignoring team orders in Brazil

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Wednesday 16 November 2022 10:06
Max Verstappen prevails in F1 world title shoot-out after beating Lewis Hamilton

Max Verstappen admits he had almost given up hope before the frantic end to last year’s season-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton, targeting a record-breaking eighth world title, was leading comfortably in the closing stages of the winner-takes-all race as Verstappen’s first World Championship seemed to be slipping away. But Nicholas Latifi’s crash with five laps to go triggered a safety car, Verstappen pitted for soft tyres and a botched lapped cars procedure gave the Dutchman one final opportunity on the final lap.

The Red Bull star overtook Hamilton to claim his first world title in dramatic fashion but speaking to GQ, the 25-year-old admits that he had almost conceded defeat given Hamilton’s margin of lead before Latifi’s crash changed the complexion of the race.

Asked if he allowed himself to accept that all was lost, Verstappen said: “Yeah, I was like, it might not happen. But I just kept on pushing till the end, you know? And even if it wouldn’t have worked out, it would’ve still been an amazing season.”

Follow F1 news and updates ahead of the 2022 season finale in Abu Dhabi

F1 news: Max Verstappen admits he had almost conceded defeat before chaotic end to 2021 Abu Dhabi GP

After the chaotic finale, Verstappen adds that he was unusually emotional on his celebratory lap around Yas Marina Circuit.

