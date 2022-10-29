Jump to content

F1 live stream: How to watch Mexican Grand Prix

Everything you need to know as F1 returns to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City

Sports Staff
Sunday 30 October 2022 00:01
Sergio Perez thrills Mexican crowd with F1 demo

Max Verstappen claimed pole position for Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix after beating George Russell and Lewis Hamilton to top spot.

A day after his Red Bull team were fined £6million for breaching Formula One’s financial rules, Verstappen delivered a superb lap in the breathless Mexico City air to take the qualifying spoils.

Russell finished second, 0.304 seconds behind Verstappen, with Hamilton 0.309 secs further back. Home favourite Sergio Perez will line up in fourth ahead of the 811-metre stampede to the opening corner for Sunday’s race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Hamilton finished runner-up to Verstappen at last weekend’s United States Grand Prix before promptly ruling out any hope of ending the campaign with a victory, and keeping his record of winning at least one race of every season he has competed in alive.

Here is everything you need to know.

What is the race schedule?

(Time in GMT)

Sunday 30 October

  • Race: 8pm

F1 returns to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City

(Getty Images)

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule from will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event. Highlights will be aired on Channel 4 at 1:05am on Monday morning.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the starting grid?

1. Max Verstappen

2. George Russell

3. Lewis Hamilton

4. Sergio Perez

5. Carlos Sain

6. Valtteri Bottas

7. Charles Leclerc

8. Lando Norris

9. Fernando Alonso

10. Esteban Ocon

11. Daniel Ricciardo

12. Zhou Guanyu

13. Yuki Tsunoda

14. Pierre Gasly

15. Mick Schumacher

16. Sebastian Vettel

17. Alex Albon

18. Nicholas Latifi

19. Kevin Magnussen

20. Lance Stroll

Current driver standings

1. Max Verstappen (C) - 391 points

2. Charles Leclerc - 267 points

3. Sergio Perez - 265 points

4. George Russell - 218 points

5. Carlos Sainz - 202 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 198 points

7. Lando Norris - 109 points

8. Esteban Ocon - 79 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 65 points

10. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points

11. Sebastian Vettel - 38 points

12. Daniel Ricciardo -29 points

13. Kevin Magnussen - 26 points

14. Pierre Gasly - 23 points

15. Lance Stroll - 13 points

16. Yuki Tsunoda - 13 points

17. Mick Schumacher - 12 points

18. Guanyu Zhou - 6 points

19. Alex Albon - 4 points

20. Nicholas Latifi - 2 points

21. Nyck de Vries - 2 points

22. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points

