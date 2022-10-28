F1 practice live stream: How to watch Mexican Grand Prix
Everything you need to know as F1 returns to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City
Max Verstappen is looking to overtake the joint-record held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel for the most wins in a single season as the two-time world champion returns to the Mexican Grand Prix this weekend.
The Dutchman has already wrapped up his second world title and after winning at the Circuit of the Americas last Sunday, needs just one more victory to go past the German duo’s record of 13 wins in a single year.
Verstappen also won in Mexico City last year, beating Lewis Hamilton to the chequered flag with hometown hero Sergio Perez finishing on the podium, triggering memorable scenes. Perez will look to claim victory on a weekend which started with Red Bull being fined £6m for breaching the 2021 cost cap.
While Hamilton may well fancy his chances at a circuit he has won at twice, Perez will be eyeing a famous triumph with Red Bull having already wrapped up the Constructors’ Championship. He trails Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by two points in the battle for second place going into the weekend.
Here is everything you need to know.
What is the race schedule?
(All times BST/GMT)
Friday 28 October
- Free Practice 1: 7pm
- Free Practice 2: 10pm
Saturday 29 October
- Free Practice 3: 6pm
- Qualifying: 9pm
Sunday 30 October
- Race: 8pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The entire race schedule from Friday to Sunday will be broadcast live on Sky Sports <em>F1</em>, with the race on Sky Sports Main Event. Highlights will be aired on Channel 4; for qualifying at 12:30pm (BST) on Sunday and for the race at 1:05am on Monday morning.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Current driver standings
1. Max Verstappen (C) - 391 points
2. Charles Leclerc - 267 points
3. Sergio Perez - 265 points
4. George Russell - 218 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 202 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 198 points
7. Lando Norris - 109 points
8. Esteban Ocon - 79 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 65 points
10. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points
11. Sebastian Vettel - 38 points
12. Daniel Ricciardo -29 points
13. Kevin Magnussen - 26 points
14. Pierre Gasly - 23 points
15. Lance Stroll - 13 points
16. Yuki Tsunoda - 13 points
17. Mick Schumacher - 12 points
18. Guanyu Zhou - 6 points
19. Alex Albon - 4 points
20. Nicholas Latifi - 2 points
21. Nyck de Vries - 2 points
22. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies