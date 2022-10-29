F1 qualifying LIVE: Lewis Hamilton targets first pole of 2022 at Mexican Grand Prix
Follow all the build-up to qualifying at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City
Max Verstappen is looking to overtake the joint-record held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel for the most wins in a single season as the two-time world champion returns to the Mexican Grand Prix this weekend.
The Dutchman has already wrapped up his second world title and after winning at the Circuit of the Americas last Sunday, needs just one more victory to go past the German duo’s record of 13 wins in a single year.
Verstappen also won in Mexico City last year, beating Lewis Hamilton to the chequered flag with hometown hero Sergio Perez finishing on the podium, triggering memorable scenes. Perez will look to claim victory on a weekend which started with Red Bull being fined £6m for breaching the 2021 cost cap.
While Hamilton may well fancy his chances at a circuit he has won at twice, Perez will be eyeing a famous triumph with Red Bull having already wrapped up the Constructors’ Championship. He trails Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by two points in the battle for second place going into the weekend.
Follow F1 updates with The Independent - qualifying starts at 9pm (BST):
F1 qualifying - Mexican Grand Prix: Christian Horner insists 2021 F1 title win was ‘fair’ despite Red Bull’s £6m cost cap fine
Christian Horner said Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to last year’s world championship “fair and square” after Red Bull were fined £6million for breaking Formula One’s financial rules.
The FIA confirmed in Mexico City on Friday that Red Bull – the team which carried Verstappen to the most contentious title in the sport’s history – overspent by £1.86m. Red Bull have entered into a so-called Accepted Breach Agreement (ABA) with F1’s governing body. In addition to the fine, Red Bull have had their wind tunnel time reduced by 10 per cent over the next 12 months – a punishment Horner called “draconian” and claimed will cost his team up to half-a-second in lap time.
The ABA – which ensures Red Bull lose any right to appeal – avoids the team risking a harsher punishment which might have included the deduction of points and Hamilton being instated as last year’s title winner.
Hamilton was denied a record eighth world crown when former race director Michael Masi fudged the safety car rules at the season finale in Abu Dhabi. Verstappen took the title by eight points. McLaren boss Zak Brown wrote to FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem earlier this month to say a financial breach “constitutes cheating”.
However, the FIA concluded that Red Bull “did not act in bad faith, dishonestly or in a fraudulent manner” when it broke the £114m budget cap.
“I don’t think it has overshadowed Max’s achievements,” said Red Bull team principal Horner. “Inevitably there was so much noise about last year’s championship anyway. And when this comes up and you hear about it for the first time in Singapore and all the noise comes again.
“But Max Verstappen won last year’s world championship fair and square. He did what he had to do on the day. He did his job. The team did our job. He won the race. He is the world champion. What we are talking about here had no effect whatsoever on the performance of his car last year.”
