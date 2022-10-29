F1 qualifying LIVE: Lewis Hamilton targets first pole of 2022 at Mexican Grand Prix

✕ Close Red Bull guilty of 'minor' Formula One financial rules breach

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Max Verstappen is looking to overtake the joint-record held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel for the most wins in a single season as the two-time world champion returns to the Mexican Grand Prix this weekend.

The Dutchman has already wrapped up his second world title and after winning at the Circuit of the Americas last Sunday, needs just one more victory to go past the German duo’s record of 13 wins in a single year.

Verstappen also won in Mexico City last year, beating Lewis Hamilton to the chequered flag with hometown hero Sergio Perez finishing on the podium, triggering memorable scenes. Perez will look to claim victory on a weekend which started with Red Bull being fined £6m for breaching the 2021 cost cap.

While Hamilton may well fancy his chances at a circuit he has won at twice, Perez will be eyeing a famous triumph with Red Bull having already wrapped up the Constructors’ Championship. He trails Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by two points in the battle for second place going into the weekend.

Follow F1 updates with The Independent - qualifying starts at 9pm (BST):