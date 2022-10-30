✕ Close Max Verstappen’s F1 Records

Max Verstappen claimed pole position for Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix after beating George Russell and Lewis Hamilton to top spot.

A day after his Red Bull team were fined £6million for breaching Formula One’s financial rules, Verstappen delivered a superb lap in the breathless Mexico City air to take the qualifying spoils.

Russell finished second, 0.304 seconds behind Verstappen, with Hamilton 0.309 secs further back. Home favourite Sergio Perez will line up in fourth ahead of the 811-metre stampede to the opening corner for Sunday’s race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Hamilton finished runner-up to Verstappen at last weekend’s United States Grand Prix before promptly ruling out any hope of ending the campaign with a victory, and keeping his record of winning at least one race of every season he has competed in alive.