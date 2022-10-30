F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton eyes first win of 2022 at Mexican Grand Prix with Max Verstappen on pole
Follow all the build-up to the Mexican Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City
Max Verstappen claimed pole position for Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix after beating George Russell and Lewis Hamilton to top spot.
A day after his Red Bull team were fined £6million for breaching Formula One’s financial rules, Verstappen delivered a superb lap in the breathless Mexico City air to take the qualifying spoils.
Russell finished second, 0.304 seconds behind Verstappen, with Hamilton 0.309 secs further back. Home favourite Sergio Perez will line up in fourth ahead of the 811-metre stampede to the opening corner for Sunday’s race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
Hamilton finished runner-up to Verstappen at last weekend’s United States Grand Prix before promptly ruling out any hope of ending the campaign with a victory, and keeping his record of winning at least one race of every season he has competed in alive.
Follow F1 updates with The Independent - the race starts at 8pm (GMT):
F1 Mexican Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton set for new Mercedes contract to stay in Formula 1
Lewis Hamilton is set to extend his Formula One career beyond his 40th birthday after he revealed he will thrash out a new deal with Mercedes in the coming months.
Hamilton’s £40million-a-year contract with the team expires at the end of next season. But the seven-time world champion, who turns 38 in January, wants to continue his record-breaking journey in the sport, with a multiple-year extension set to carry him into his forties.
Speaking ahead of Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix, Hamilton said: “We are going to do another deal. We are going to sit down and discuss it in these next couple of months.”
Hamilton joined Mercedes in 2013 after bursting on to the Formula One scene with McLaren in 2007. The Stevenage-born driver, who has the most victories and pole positions in F1 history – and shares the record of seven world championships with Michael Schumacher – has been supported by the Silver Arrows since his childhood.
Hamilton has endured a turbulent campaign in his uncompetitive Mercedes machinery this season, while there were question marks over whether he would even return to F1 following his contentious championship defeat against Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi last year.
However, Hamilton continued: “I want to keep racing. I love what I do. I’ve been doing it for 30 years, and I don’t feel that I should have to stop. I think I am currently still earning my keep. I still want to do better.
“I could stop now and I have lots of other things in the pipeline that I will be super-focused and super-busy with. I’m here for the sheer love of working in the organisation that I’m in. So you are stuck with me for quite a bit longer. My goal is to continue to be with Mercedes. I’ve been with Mercedes since I was 13. It really is my family.”
Lewis Hamilton set for new Mercedes contract to stay in Formula 1
The seven-time world champion’s £40m-a-year deal with the team expires at the end of next season
F1 Mexican Grand Prix: Fernando Alonso hints Lewis Hamilton had easier ride than Max Verstappen on road to F1 glory
Fernando Alonso has claimed Lewis Hamilton’s world championships are not as valuable as those won by Max Verstappen.
Hamilton shares the record of seven titles with Michael Schumacher, but speaking ahead of this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix, Alonso, 41, suggested both men owed their success to only having to beat their respective team-mates.
Alonso won consecutive championships in 2005 and 2006 with Renault – bringing Schumacher’s era of dominance to an end – while Verstappen saw off Hamilton in last season’s deeply contentious title fight. The Dutchman followed that up by securing this season’s title with four rounds to spare in his superior Red Bull machinery.
Hamilton beat Ferrari’s Felipe Massa to win his maiden title in 2008 with McLaren. He also saw off Sebastian Vettel – in a Mercedes, which at times was not as strong as the German’s Ferrari – to win the 2017 and 2018 championships.
“I have a lot of respect for Lewis, but it is different when you win seven world titles and you only had to fight with your team-mate,” said Alonso in an interview with Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.
“A championship has less value when you have fewer titles, but have had to fight against other drivers with equal or even better material. In 2005 and 2006, I had a good start to the year myself and was able to create a lead. Then others might have had a better car, but I was able to manage that gap.”
Alonso hints Hamilton had easier ride than Verstappen on road to glory
Alonso claimed Hamilton’s world championships are not as valuable as those won by Verstappen
F1 Mexican Grand Prix: Here’s the starting grid for today’s race!
1. Max Verstappen
2. George Russell
3. Lewis Hamilton
4. Sergio Perez
5. Carlos Sain
6. Valtteri Bottas
7. Charles Leclerc
8. Lando Norris
9. Fernando Alonso
10. Esteban Ocon
11. Daniel Ricciardo
12. Zhou Guanyu
13. Yuki Tsunoda
14. Pierre Gasly
15. Mick Schumacher
16. Sebastian Vettel
17. Alex Albon
18. Nicholas Latifi
19. Kevin Magnussen
20. Lance Stroll
F1 Mexican Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton misses out as Max Verstappen claims pole for Mexican Grand Prix
Max Verstappen claimed pole position for Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix after beating George Russell and Lewis Hamilton to top spot.
A day after his Red Bull team were fined £6million for breaching Formula One’s financial rules, Verstappen delivered a superb lap in the breathless Mexico City air to take the qualifying spoils.
Russell finished second, 0.304 seconds behind Verstappen, with Hamilton 0.309 secs further back. Home favourite Sergio Perez will line up in fourth ahead of the 811-metre stampede to the opening corner for Sunday’s race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
Hamilton finished runner-up to Verstappen at last weekend’s United States Grand Prix before promptly ruling out any hope of ending the campaign with a victory, and keeping his record of winning at least one race of every season he has competed in alive.
But just six days later, Hamilton, armed with a new front wing, suddenly had a machine capable of taking the fight to Verstappen and Red Bull. However, Hamilton had his first lap in Q3 deleted for running off the asphalt at the third corner, and then complained about the lack of speed from his Mercedes machinery.
Lewis Hamilton misses out as Max Verstappen claims pole for Mexican Grand Prix
Verstappen delivered a superb lap in the breathless Mexico City air to take the qualifying spoils
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies