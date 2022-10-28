For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Max Verstappen is looking to overtake the joint-record held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel for the most wins in a single season as the two-time world champion returns to the Mexican Grand Prix this weekend.

The Dutchman has already wrapped up his second world title and after winning at the Circuit of the Americas last Sunday, needs just one more victory to go past the German duo’s record of 13 wins in a single year.

Verstappen also won in Mexico City last year, beating Lewis Hamilton to the chequered flag with hometown hero Sergio Perez finishing on the podium, triggering memorable scenes. Perez will look to claim victory on a weekend which started with Red Bull being fined £6m for breaching the 2021 cost cap.

While Hamilton may well fancy his chances at a circuit he has won at twice, Perez will be eyeing a famous triumph with Red Bull having already wrapped up the Constructors’ Championship. He trails Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by two points in the battle for second place going into the weekend.

Here is everything you need to know.

What is the race schedule?

(All times BST/GMT)

Saturday 29 October

Free Practice 3: 6pm

6pm Qualifying: 9pm

Sunday 30 October

Race: 8pm

F1 returns to Mexico City this weekend (Getty Images)

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule from Saturday to Sunday will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with the race on Sky Sports Main Event. Highlights will be aired on Channel 4; for qualifying at 12:30pm (BST) on Sunday and for the race at 1:05am on Monday morning.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Current driver standings

1. Max Verstappen (C) - 391 points

2. Charles Leclerc - 267 points

3. Sergio Perez - 265 points

4. George Russell - 218 points

5. Carlos Sainz - 202 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 198 points

7. Lando Norris - 109 points

8. Esteban Ocon - 79 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 65 points

10. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points

11. Sebastian Vettel - 38 points

12. Daniel Ricciardo -29 points

13. Kevin Magnussen - 26 points

14. Pierre Gasly - 23 points

15. Lance Stroll - 13 points

16. Yuki Tsunoda - 13 points

17. Mick Schumacher - 12 points

18. Guanyu Zhou - 6 points

19. Alex Albon - 4 points

20. Nicholas Latifi - 2 points

21. Nyck de Vries - 2 points

22. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points