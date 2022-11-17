F1 LIVE: Mick Schumacher loses 2023 seat at Haas ahead of Abu Dhabi finale
Follow all the build-up to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as the drivers speak to the media on Thursday
Follow F1 news and updates ahead of the 2022 season finale in Abu Dhabi
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton’s year-on-year F1 win record won’t be ‘prioritised’ in Abu Dhabi, says Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff says that Lewis Hamilton’s 15-year win record in Formula 1 won’t be prioritised this weekend in Abu Dhabi.
Seven-time world champion Hamilton has won at least one race in every season he’s competed in F1, dating all the way back to his rookie season of 2007, but he is yet to finish top of the podium in 2022.
This weekend’s season-finale in Abu Dhabi - where Hamilton was denied a record-breaking eighth title in dramatic and controversial fashion last year - represents the 37-year-old’s final opportunity to maintain his year-on-year record.
Should he claim victory at Yas Marina, he would be out on his own for consecutive seasons with a victory - he currently ties with Michael Schumacher’s streak from 1992 to 2006.
Yet Mercedes boss Wolff insisted that Hamilton won’t be prioritised due to the record, adding that Hamilton himself admitted the streak is not at the forefront of his mind.
“I think Lewis doesn’t need any prioritisation, and it’s not what he ever would want,” said Wolff. “I think that he mentioned before that this record of winning a race in every single season, that is less of a priority for him.”
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Mick Schumacher replaced by Nico Hulkenberg at Haas for 2023
Mick Schumacher is facing a fight to save his Formula One career after being dropped by Haas. The son of the seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher will be replaced by Nico Hulkenberg next year.
Hulkenberg, 35, has been without a full-time seat on the grid since 2019, but following a number of substitute appearances in recent seasons, will team up with Kevin Magnussen in 2023.
Schumacher, 23, followed in his father’s footsteps by landing an F1 drive in 2021. However, Haas has decided to part company with the German, 16th in the standings and 13 points adrift of team-mate Magnussen, after this weekend’s concluding round in Abu Dhabi.
“This is going to be my last race with Haas,” said Schumacher. “I don’t want to hide the fact that I am very disappointed about the decision not to renew our contract. Nevertheless, I would like to thank both Haas and Ferrari for giving me this opportunity. Those years together have helped me to mature both technically and personally. And especially when things got difficult, I realised how much I love this sport.
“It was at times bumpy but I steadily improved, learned a lot and now know for sure that I deserve a place in Formula One. The subject is anything but closed for me. Setbacks only make you stronger. My fire burns for Formula One and I will fight hard to return to the starting grid.”
