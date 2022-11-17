F1 LIVE: Mick Schumacher loses 2023 seat at Haas ahead of Abu Dhabi finale

✕ Close Schumacher's Haas F1 Future ‘50-50’

Mick Schumacher is facing a fight to save his Formula One career after being dropped by Haas. The son of the seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher will be replaced by Nico Hulkenberg next year.

Hulkenberg, 35, has been without a full-time seat on the grid since 2019, but following a number of substitute appearances in recent seasons, will team up with Kevin Magnussen in 2023.

Schumacher, 23, followed in his father’s footsteps by landing an F1 drive in 2021. However, Haas has decided to part company with the German, 16th in the standings and 13 points adrift of team-mate Magnussen, after this weekend’s concluding round in Abu Dhabi.

“This is going to be my last race with Haas,” said Schumacher. “I don’t want to hide the fact that I am very disappointed about the decision not to renew our contract.”