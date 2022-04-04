F1 news LIVE: Max Verstappen ‘release clause’ in Red Bull contract revealed plus Las Vegas Grand Prix latest
Australian Grand Prix build-up, plus Formula 1 latest news, rumours and updates
The Australian Grand Prix is fast approaching as Formula 1 2022 ramps up after a thrilling start to the season. You can follow all the latest news from the world of F1 as the teams gear up for next week’s race in Melbourne.
Despite a brief pause following Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, F1 continues to dominate the headlines. There are rumours and speculation surrounding Daniel Ricciardo’s decision to leave Red Bull after Max Verstappen’s rise, while details surrounding Belgian-Dutch driver’s bumper new contract continue to emerge. The sport’s chiefs confirming the Las Vegas Grand Prix will be added to the 2023 race schedule. The race will see the cars roar past landmarks such as the Bellagio Fountains and Caesars Palace for an event expected to attract 170,000 fans. “We are doing something spectacular,” Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula One, said while overlooking the Las Vegas Strip, which lit up with ads for the event after it was announced. “It’s the perfect marriage. We are in an iconic city, we’re going to have the right atmosphere, the right intensity, the right passion. We feel at home here already.”
Elsewhere, Lewis Hamilton opened up about how he has ‘struggled mentally and emotionally for a long time’. Hamilton’s post came after a concerning week in Saudi Arabia after an oil refinery was hit by a missile attack less than ten miles from the track, leaving plumes of black smoke visible during qualifying. Hamilton finished 10th in the race as Mercedes continue to struggle with their car. Follow all the reaction to the Las Vegas Grand Prix, plus a look ahead to Melbourne after a thrilling start to the 2022 Formula 1 season:
Las Vegas Grand Prix’s Saturday 10pm start time is ‘perfect’, insists Formula 1 chief
A Saturday night local-time start for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix is ‘perfect’, insists Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.
F1 officially announced its return to Sin City for the first time since 1982, in an event which will become the third United States-based race on the calendar from November 2023 onwards.
Cars will speed along Las Vegas’ notorious Strip at speeds of up to 212mph, and the 6.12km track will see drivers roar past landmarks such as the Bellagio Fountains and Caesars Palace for an event expected to attract 170,000 fans.
The inaugural race does not yet have a confirmed a date, but will begin at 10pm on a Saturday night, with Thanksgiving weekend in November considered the most likely slot to be chosen in an effort draw as big an American audience as possible.
That means the start time would be 6am on Sunday for fans in the UK and 7am for other parts of Europe, where Formula’s 1 biggest and most loyal fanbase is located.
Las Vegas Grand Prix’s Saturday 10pm start time is ‘perfect’, insists Formula 1 chief
The Las Vegas Grand Prix start time will mean early morning start for British F1 fans
F1 race calendar 2022: Full list of dates for every grand prix in biggest season ever
Formula 1 is set for the biggest season in its 72-year history over 2022 with 23 races planned at top class racing venues around the world.
The series has been on an expansion drive ever since owners Liberty Media purchased it from Bernie Ecclestone back in 2017, with focus placed on key financial territories including the Middle East and North America.
All but one of the tracks scheduled to host a grand prix in 2022 have done so far before. This season brings a brand new race in the United States onto the calendar in May, as the Miami International Autodrome makes its debut as the second US event alongside the Circuit of the Americas in Texas. The Florida venue will see drivers navigate 19 corners around the Hard Rock Stadium, home of NFL team Miami Dolphins.
F1 race calendar 2022: Full list of dates for every grand prix in biggest season ever
Vegas was added to the race calendar, but not until 2023
Volkswagen Group set to agree Formula 1 venture next week with Audi and Porsche brands
Volkswagen Group will make an announcement about its plans to enter Formula 1 from 2026 next week, according to a report from Business Insider.
The German car manufacturer has been weighing up a move to enter Formula 1 over the past few years and its representatives attended a roundtable meeting at the Austrian Grand Prix last year in order to discuss plans for the next generation of F1 engines with the FIA, current teams and management.
Formula 1 has homologated its engines this year, meaning that each manufacturer’s design cannot be altered from now until the end of the current agreement in 2026, when a new era of engine design will begin. Each new era brings with it interest from external parties and the growth of Formula 1’s popularity internationally, thanks in no small part to the success of the behind-the-scenes Netflix series Drive to Survive, appears to have caught the attention of Volkswagen.
Volkswagen Group set to agree F1 venture next week with Audi and Porsche brands
One of the world’s largest car manufacturers seems set to join Formula 1.
Lewis Hamilton reveals ‘mental and emotional struggles’
Lewis Hamilton has revealed he is “struggling mentally and emotionally” and said it is a “constant effort to keep going” amid a challenging start to the new Formula One season.
The seven-time F1 world champion, who finished 10th at last Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, made the admission via a post on his Instagram story on Thursday.
“It has been such a tough year already with everything that is happening around us,” said the 37-year-old. “Hard some days to stay positive.
“I have struggled mentally and emotionally for a long time, to keep going is a constant effort but we have to keep fighting. We have so much to do and to achieve.”
Lewis Hamilton admits he has ‘struggled mentally and emotionally for a long time’
The seven-time F1 world champion opened up on Instagram in the wake of heartbreak in the final race of the 2021 season and amid a difficult start to the new season
Daniel Ricciardo rejected ‘stratospheric’ Red Bull offer, says Christian Horner
Daniel Ricciardo rejected a “stratospheric” Red Bull offer, according to Christian Horner.
After Max Verstappen’s arrival in 2016, Ricciardo made the bold call to join struggling Renault for 2019, despite Red Bull keen to retain him.
“Daniel could see Max in the ascendancy and he didn’t want to become the second driver,” Horner told The Weekend Australian, while detailing Ricciardo rejected offers “that were stratospheric”.
“His timing was spectacularly bad because obviously, he had doubts about the Honda engine and then [Honda] went on to prove there it was a competitive power unit and a race-winning package.’
“Daniel is a great driver and we were sad when he decided to leave the team here,’’ reflected Horner.
“And, you know it’s unfortunately not worked out for him the way he would have liked.
“He’s great natural abilities, a big personality. Of course, now he’s got a competitive team-mate as well. It’s given him a hard time and you know, that’s tough for him.’’
Daniel Ricciardo rejected ‘stratospheric’ Red Bull offer, Christian Horner reveals
The Australian is now the teammate of Lando Norris at McLaren
Changes which make ‘Charles Leclerc 2.0’ a genuine F1 title contender
Charles Leclerc has become less “emotional” in order be able to challenge for the Formula 1 title, according to Ferrari ambassador Marc Gene.
The 24-year-old has enjoyed a stellar start to the 2022 season, taking pole position and victory at the opening race in Bahrain in mid-March before finishing second to Max Verstappen at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Both races saw Leclerc tussle for the lead with his Red Bull rival across multiple laps, with the Monegasque using high-quality tactics and tricks around overtaking areas to maximise his chances.
He couldn’t quite defend against Verstappen for long enough in Jeddah last time out, but still enjoys a 20-point lead over the Dutchman in the standings thanks to Red Bull’s double retirement with engine failure at Sakhir.
Former Ferrari test driver Gene believes that Leclerc has altered his mentality in order to become a serious threat to the crown Verstappen won for the first time in 2021.
Ferrari ambassador details changes which make ‘Charles Leclerc 2.0’ an F1 contender
Charles Leclerc has a big lead in the Formula 1 standings after two races.
Max Verstappen ‘release clause’ in Red Bull contract revealed
Max Verstappen has an exit clause in his lengthy new Red Bull contract, Helmut Marko has confirmed.
The F1 world champion cashed in on his first Drivers’ title in 2021 with a bumper new deal until the end of 2028.
“Of course. If we experience a ‘crash’ like in 2014, when we had absolutely no chance against Mercedes on the engine side, then it’s clear there is an escape clause,” Marko told Formel1.de.
Verstappen confirmed his reason for committing his long-term future to the team: “I feel really well in the team and I think that is already very important. And I always felt loyalty because of the opportunity they gave me in Formula 1.
“And then we had always the same goal. I always believed in the project and luckily that paid off last year and it also kind of takes the pressure off a little bit, the needing to win that title. We did it now and I trust in the people around me. I have a good time with them, there is no reason to change that.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies