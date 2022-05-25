F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton opens up on Mercedes dynamic with George Russell ahead of Monaco GP
All the latest news and reaction from the Spanish Grand Prix and build-up to Monaco
Lewis Hamilton has opened up on his relationship with George Russell at Mercedes, revealing there is no “leader” between the British pairing.
The seven-time world champion is clearly the senior man in terms of experience, though so far this season he has had to play second fiddle to the youngster when it comes to winning points in the drivers’ standings: Russell is fourth overall with 74 points while Hamilton sits sixth on 46. Yet Hamilton says they are working together to improve their teams’ chances of competing with the Red Bulls and Ferraris at the top of the championship. “I wouldn’t say I’m the leader,” Hamilton said. “George and I work equally hard together, I would say, to help drive the team and row just as hard as everyone else in the team.”
The Mercedes duo are hoping to challenge again in Monaco this Sunday after an improved performance in Barcelona last weekend, where Max Verstappen triumphed at the Spanish Grand Prix after major drama saw Formula 1 title rival Charles Leclerc retire. There was controversy when Red Bull initiated team orders to push the world champion above Sergio Perez to boost the drivers’ championship hopes, which seemed to rile the Mexican driver.
Follow live news and build-up to the Monaco Grand Prix below:
Lewis Hamilton radio call gives ‘alarming true picture’ of Mercedes star’s feelings
Lewis Hamilton’s radio call to retire from the Spanish Grand Prix gives an “alarming true picture” of how much he is not enjoying the season, according to Martin Brundle.
Hamilton suffered a puncture after a collision with Haas driver Kavin Magnussen and he told his team he wanted to bow out of the race. But Mercedes asked him to carry on and the British driver managed to finish the race in fifth.
“Lewis’ contact with Kevin Magnussen on the opening lap surely cost him a chance of a spectacular result,” pundit Brundle wrote for Sky Sports. “He was 50 seconds behind the leader on lap two and 54 seconds at the end despite backing off by four seconds on the final tour.
“Lewis’s radio call-in after falling to the back of the field with a puncture, basically wanting to stop and ‘save the power unit mileage’, was alarming in that it gave us the true picture of how little he’s been enjoying this season. Presumably 65 laps later he was somewhat more satisfied after showing great pace.”
Lewis Hamilton radio call gives 'alarming true picture' of Mercedes star's feelings
Hamilton told his team to retire his car before finishing an impressive fifth at the Spanish GP
