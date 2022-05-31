F1 LIVE: Charles Leclerc warned over Ferrari criticism and Max Verstappen ‘might’ quit in 2028
All the latest F1 news and reaction from the Monaco Grand Prix
Sergio Perez triumphed in a chaotic and thrilling Monaco Grand Prix as Charles Leclerc’s dreams of winning on home soil were shattered by his flat-footed Ferrari team. Leclerc navigated a rain-hit start - delayed by more than an hour following a deluge of rain just a dozen minutes before the lights were due to go out on Formula One’s most famous race - to control the early stages.
But the Monegasque’s race fell apart when Ferrari’s strategy was exposed by Red Bull. Perez moved from third to first in the switch from wet to slick rubber, with Leclerc’s team-mate Carlos Sainz second and world champion Max Verstappen third. Leclerc crossed the line in fourth, one place ahead of George Russell with Lando Norris sixth.
Lewis Hamilton started eight and finished in the same position, while Mick Schumacher walked away unharmed from a crash which saw his Haas machinery sensationally split in two. Following a frenetic climax, Perez finished just 1.1 seconds ahead of Sainz with the top four covered by less than three seconds. Follow live news and reaction from the Monaco Grand Prix below:
Team Principal Guenther Steiner unhappy over Mick Schumacher’s Monaco crash
Haas Team Principal Guenther Steiner is unhappy over Mick Schumacher’s Monaco crash, insisting the team must ‘move forward’.
“I’m feeling alright,” said Schumacher. “Obviously it’s very annoying. I think in terms of pace we were definitely there, it’s just a matter of keeping it on track, and unfortunately I wasn’t able to do that.
“The pace felt strong, and it felt like we were able to attack and push. We just ended up being a little too wide, which is maybe a matter of 10cm at the end, and that was enough to lose all grip that you thought you had. And unfortunately the result is as it happened.”
Nico Rosberg believes Sergio Perez has sent a message to Red Bull with Monaco Grand Prix win
Former Formula 1 champion Nico Rosberg says Sergio Perez’s Monaco Grand Prix win has sent a message to Red Bull.
The Mexican driver, who is out of contract at the end of the season, is racing well this campaign and sealed the victory in Monaco, a week after following team orders in Spain to let teammate Max Verstappen pass him twice.
Perez’s performances are exactly what he needs to be showing Red Bull principal Christian Horner, according to Rosberg.
Charles Leclerc told not to criticise Ferrari as ‘he’s screwed up enough himself’
Ex-Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher says Charles Leclerc shouldn’t criticise Ferrari for their mistakes as the star has “screwed up enough himself”.
Leclerc was left fuming after the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday as his team told him to pit for new tires before changing their minds. By the time Ferrari told Leclerc that they had reversed their decision, he had already boxed. The moment cost the Monegasque the lead in his home race.
“He’s screwed up enough himself, so he should be meek,” Schumacher told Sky Germany. “Things happen. You win together and lose together. So far, the team has done less wrong than he has.”
Christian Horner pushes Sky Sports reporter into swimming pool after Monaco Grand Prix
Christian Horner celebrated Red Bull’s successful outing at the Monaco Grand Prix by pushing Sky Sports reporter Craig Slater into a trackside swimming pool.
Sergio Perez secured the victory on Sunday, while teammate Max Verstappen came third to overtake Charles Leclerc as leader in the drivers’ standings.
Ferrari began the race with a front-row shutout, as Leclerc started on pole in his home race and Carlos Sainz lined up second. Leclerc’s misfortune in Monaco continued, however, as he came fourth, though Sainz was able to retain second spot.
Max Verstappen hints he ‘might’ quit in 2028 when Red Bull contract expires
Max Verstappen has hinted at walking away from Formula 1 in 2028 when his contract with Red Bull expires.
“I’m not planning on changing teams. I’m happy here and they are happy with me,” explained Verstappen. “But I haven’t made up my mind what I will do after 2028. I might stop.
“I have been in Formula 1 since I was 17. It’s been a long time. I’ve done a lot of seasons in F1. I may want to do different stuff. By 31, I don’t know whether I will have peaked or where the drop-off in performance may have occurred.
“I want to do other types of races — endurance racing, for example. Maybe I will have had enough of travelling all the time. Maybe I will want an easier life and just to do the races I like. Whenever an opportunity comes to win a championship, you want to take it. If I’m in a fight in 2028 it may be stupid to suddenly stop. It’s difficult to know.’
Lando Norris admits Monaco Grand Prix was ‘scary’ and ‘nerve-wracking’ experience
Lando Norris said the Monaco Grand Prix was a “scary” and “nerve-wracking” experience due to the wet conditions.
The race was delayed by over an hour due to the poor weather and the track was still damp when the race finally got underway.
Norris managed a sixth-place finish but admitted it was difficult to drive aggressively due to the fear of making a mistake.
“I can’t describe how tough driving a Formula 1 car is in really wet conditions around this circuit,” he told Sky Sports F1. “It’s one of the most nerve-wracking, scary things I’ve ever done in my life.
“It’s so tough. You know you want to push because you know other people can make mistakes but when you think like that, that’s also when you start to make a mistake.”
