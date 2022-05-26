F1 LIVE: Toto Wolff plays down Mercedes’ Monaco GP hopes as Charles Leclerc aims to end curse
All the latest F1 news and build-up to the Monaco Grand Prix
Team boss Toto Wolff has played down Mercedes’ chances of victory at this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix, citing their lack of historical success around the iconic street circuit.
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are yet to win a race this season but showed genuine cause for optimism with improved pace last weekend in Barcelona. However, Monaco has typically been a tricky track for the team, with only one win in the past four grands prix in Monte Carlo, and Wolff has warned they may struggle once more. “Monaco in the past wasn’t our most happy place,” said Wolff. “Maybe because the car was the size of an elephant! I will be curious to see where we are this weekend. My expectations are lower than any other circuit... it’s going to be a learning point at least, to bring us back into the game.”
The Mercedes duo are hoping to challenge at least after that improved performance in Barcelona last weekend, where Max Verstappen triumphed at the Spanish Grand Prix after major drama saw Formula 1 title rival Charles Leclerc retire. There was controversy when Red Bull initiated team orders to push the world champion above Sergio Perez to boost the drivers’ championship hopes, which seemed to rile the Mexican driver.
Follow live news and build-up to the Monaco Grand Prix below:
Max Verstappen excited for ‘old school’ and ‘insane’ Monaco Grand Prix
Reigning Formula One world champion Max Verstappen is looking forward to the “old school” Monaco Grand Prix this weekend.
The 24-year-old Dutchman has already claimed three wins this season and moved six points clear of Charles Leclerc in the drivers’ championship with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday.
Next up is the famous Monaco race where Verstappen won last season. And he is excited about the prospect of back-to-back wins at the iconic Monte Carlo track.
Speaking in Red Bull’s racing preview, he said: “Monaco is always a hectic but special weekend.
“Qualifying is critical, the track is very old school and narrow, your heart rate goes so high, it’s insane! We have to constantly be on the edge, it’s a pretty crazy track with Formula One cars.”
Haas disappointed by ‘lost opportunities’ at Spanish Grand Prix
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has admitted he is disappointed they failed to secure any points at the Spanish Grand Prix.
The American F1 team, whose drivers are Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher, have already accumulated 15 points this season, a significant improvement from their tally of zero in 2021.
But they could only muster 14th and 17th positions in Barcelona despite qualifying eighth and 10th in Saturday’s qualifying.
Red Bull guru Adrian Newey fears F1 car design is going in ‘wrong direction’
Red Bull’s chief technology officer Adrian Newey believes the regulation changes in regards to the weight of this season’s Formula One cars are taking the sport in the “wrong direction”.
F1 chiefs brought in the regulation changes to increase the chance for cars to overtake each other during races but Newey believes the move is part of a wider trend in which road cars are getting heavier.
“I think the principle of helping cars to overtake by reducing the sensitivity of the following car to the one in front is fine. I think it helps to be able to overtake a little better. I don’t think it’s a significant change but it will help a little,” Newey told Motorsport Magazin.
McLaren boss disappointed with gap between Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren boss Zak Brown has expressed disappointment at the clear “gap” between drivers Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, with the Australian yet to meet the “expectations” of his move to the team.
Ricciardo finished 12th at the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday and has only scored one top-ten result out of six races in Formula One this season.
The experienced Ricciardo has been outperformed by his younger team-mate Norris, who battled to finish eighth in Barcelona despite struggling with tonsillitis.
Norris is seventh in the drivers standings and is the leading points-scorer outside of Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes, while Ricciardo is only 12th in the overall leaderboard.
McLaren had high hopes for the 2022 season but have seen rivals Ferrari pull away at the front of the grid following the overhaul in race regulations, but Brown is also frustrated that Ricciardo has been unable to deliver points for the team.
Drake loses £185k bet on Charles Leclerc at Spanish Grand Prix
Canadian rapper Drake was left particularly disappointed by Charles Leclerc’s retirement from the Spanish Grand Prix, revealing that he had bet £185,000 on the Ferrari driver to win the race in Barcelona.
Leclerc had established a dominant lead at the sixth race of the Formula 1 season and appeared likely to cruise to victory, but his engine failed six laps after his first pit stop and the Monegasque could not continue.
Drake claimed ahead of the race that he had placed a bet on F1 for the first time, placing a wager of CA$300,000 (£185,000) with a potential return of CA$750,000 (£467,000) if Leclerc claimed victory.
Sebastian Vettel has bag stolen in Barcelona after Spanish Grand Prix
Sebastian Vettel has been subjected to a robbery after a bag belonging to the four-time Formula One world champion was taken in Barcelona on Monday morning.
Vettel, who was unharmed in the incident, set off in pursuit of the stolen property by using the Find My iPhone application connected to his AirPods.
But although the 34-year-old German managed to track down his earphones, the bag and other items inside have not been found.
Lewis Hamilton insists there ‘isn’t a leader’ in Mercedes partnership with George Russell
Lewis Hamilton insisted that he does not feel like the leader at Mercedes and that he and George Russell “work equally hard together”.
Hamilton’s hopes of winning a record-breaking eighth world championship have all but disintegrated during a miserable start to the season for Mercedes and he trails teammate Russell by 28 points in the drivers’ standings.
His place at the pinnacle of the sport today remains undisputed, though, even as the new generation of drivers led by Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc begin to establish what appears to be a new era.
But when Russell was asked at a press conference what qualities he saw in Hamilton as a leader, the 37-year-old interjected and said: “Well, firstly, I wouldn’t say I’m the leader. George and I work equally hard together, I would say, to help drive the team and row just as hard as everyone else in the team.”
Ferrari believe cool fuel behind Max Verstappen’s last-second pit exit at Spanish Grand Prix
Ferrari believe Max Verstappen’s late exit from the pits at the Spanish Grand Prix is down to Red Bull wanting to keep their fuel as cool as possible.
The minimum temperature for fuel last Sunday was 25 degrees and it is suspected the team cooled it below that level. This meant Verstappen and Sergio Perez had to stay in the garage to increase the temperature ahead of the grand prix.
The defending world champion left the pits with eight seconds to spare and Ferrari says they have to trust in the FIA that it was legal.
“I can imagine it [the late pit exit] was down to the fuel temperature,” Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto said. “They need to be a maximum 10°C below the ambient. It should be at all times during the event. So not only when the car is going out but when the car is in the garage itself.”
Seven F1 teams could pull out of races because of budget cap, Christian Horner claims
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has warned as many as seven teams may have to pull out of races this season to meet Formula ‘s budget cap.
The cap has fallen to £111 million in the 2022 season compared to the £115m in 2021. Horner says the governing body the FIA should increase the budget to reflect inflation rises and that they have a “duty of care” to ensure the teams can finish the campaign.
“Seven of the teams would probably need to miss the last four races to come within the cap this year,’ he said, as perBBC Sport. “It’s not just about the big teams. It’s teams in the middle of the field who are really struggling with inflationary issues. The FIA has a duty of care. I know they are taking it seriously.
“Energy bills, costs of living, costs are going exponentially, and F1 is not exempt. Freight has quadrupled and that’s not something we can control.”
