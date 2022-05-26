✕ Close Vettel Puts Focus On Climate Change At Miami GP

Team boss Toto Wolff has played down Mercedes’ chances of victory at this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix, citing their lack of historical success around the iconic street circuit.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are yet to win a race this season but showed genuine cause for optimism with improved pace last weekend in Barcelona. However, Monaco has typically been a tricky track for the team, with only one win in the past four grands prix in Monte Carlo, and Wolff has warned they may struggle once more. “Monaco in the past wasn’t our most happy place,” said Wolff. “Maybe because the car was the size of an elephant! I will be curious to see where we are this weekend. My expectations are lower than any other circuit... it’s going to be a learning point at least, to bring us back into the game.”

The Mercedes duo are hoping to challenge at least after that improved performance in Barcelona last weekend, where Max Verstappen triumphed at the Spanish Grand Prix after major drama saw Formula 1 title rival Charles Leclerc retire. There was controversy when Red Bull initiated team orders to push the world champion above Sergio Perez to boost the drivers’ championship hopes, which seemed to rile the Mexican driver.

Follow live news and build-up to the Monaco Grand Prix below: