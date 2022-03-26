Formula One is back in Saudi Arabia after last season’s dramatic duel between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at the high-speed Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

In what was the penultimate race of the thrilling 2021 campaign, Hamilton moved level on points with Verstappen but only after he accused his title rival of “brake-testing” as they clashed on the track.

It also came after Verstappen crashed in qualifying as he closed in on pole position, so there are set to be plenty more twists and turns as Formula One returns to the fastest street circuit on the calendar.

Ferrari are the team to beat after last week’s sensational one-two at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix and Mercedes will be aiming to see an improvement in their performance following their early struggles.

And Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was quickest in first practice on Friday ahead of this weekend’s race. Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Saudi Arabia Grand Prix qualifying?

Qualifying is on Saturday 26 March, starting at 2pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

Sky Sports will be showing all of the action live in the UK, including the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the schedule for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend?

Friday 25 March

F1 Driver and Media Activity: 10am - 12pm GMT

Free Practice 1: 2-3pm

Free Practice 2: 5-6pm

Saturday 26 March

Teams Press Conference: 11:30am - 12:30pm

Free Practice 3: 2-3pm

Qualifying: 5-6pm

Sunday 27 March

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: 6pm BST

Driver Standings

1) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - 26 points

2) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) - 18

3) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) - 15

4) George Russell (Mercedes) - 12

5) Kevin Magnussen (Haas) - 10

6) Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) - 8

7) Esteban Ocon (Aline) - 6

8) Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri) - 4

9) Fernando Alonso (Alpine) - 2

10) Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) - 1