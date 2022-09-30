F1 practice live stream: How to watch Singapore Grand Prix

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Max Verstappen could claim his second world title this weekend as Formula One returns to the Marina Bay street circuit for the first time since 2019 for the Singapore Grand Prix.

Following his fifth win in succession at Monza two weeks ago, Verstappen’s championship lead stands at 116 points with only 164 available, meaning he will take the crown if he outscores Charles Leclerc by 22 points, Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez by 13 points, and Mercedes’ George Russell by six points.

Verstappen has won the last five races, stretching back to France in mid-July, and with 11 Grand Prix victories this season has the opportunity to break Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher’s joint-record of 13 wins in a single season.

Due to Covid, Singapore was missing from the calendar in 2020 and 2021 but returns this year. Vettel won in 2019 for Ferrari, the last time the soon-to-be retired German triumphed in F1. Lewis Hamilton, looking for his first win of the season, is a four-time winner in Singapore.

Here is everything you need to know.

What is the race schedule?

(All times BST)

Friday 30 September

Free Practice 1: 11am

11am Free Practice 2: 2pm

Saturday 1 October

Free Practice 3: 11am

11am Qualifying: 2pm

Sunday 2 October

Race: 1pm

Formula One returns to the Marina Bay street circuit for the first time since 2019 for the Singapore Grand Prix (AFP via Getty Images)

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule from Friday to Sunday will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with the latter stages of qualifying live on Sky Sports Main Event at from 2:30pm on Saturday. Highlights will be aired on Channel 4; for qualifying at 7:15pm (BST) on Saturday and for the race at 6:30pm on Sunday.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Current driver standings

1. Max Verstappen - 335 points

2. Charles Leclerc - 219 points

3. Sergio Perez - 210 points

4. George Russell - 203 points

5. Carlos Sainz - 187 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 168 points

7. Lando Norris - 88 points

8. Esteban Ocon - 66 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 59 points

10. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points

11. Pierre Gasly - 22 points

12. Kevin Magnussen - 22 points

13. Sebastian Vettel - 20 points

14. Daniel Ricciardo -19 points

15. Mick Schumacher - 12 points

16. Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points

17. Guanyu Zhou - 6 points

18. Lance Stroll - 5 points

19. Alex Albon - 4 points

20. Nyck de Vries - 2 points

21. Nicholas Latifi - 0 points

22. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points