Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

F1 practice: What time is the Singapore Grand Prix?

Everything you need to know as F1 returns to Marina Bay for the Singapore Grand Prix

Sports Staff
Friday 30 September 2022 06:00
Comments
"I don't look at it as a dry spell"- Lewis Hamilton dismisses recent struggles

Max Verstappen could claim his second world title this weekend as Formula One returns to the Marina Bay street circuit for the first time since 2019 for the Singapore Grand Prix.

Following his fifth win in succession at Monza two weeks ago, Verstappen’s championship lead stands at 116 points with only 164 available, meaning he will take the crown if he outscores Charles Leclerc by 22 points, Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez by 13 points, and MercedesGeorge Russell by six points.

Verstappen has won the last five races, stretching back to France in mid-July, and with 11 Grand Prix victories this season has the opportunity to break Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher’s joint-record of 13 wins in a single season.

Due to Covid, Singapore was missing from the calendar in 2020 and 2021 but returns this year. Vettel won in 2019 for Ferrari, the last time the soon-to-be retired German triumphed in F1. Lewis Hamilton, looking for his first win of the season, is a four-time winner in Singapore.

Here is everything you need to know.

Recommended

What is the race schedule?

(All times BST)

Friday 30 September

  • Free Practice 1: 11am
  • Free Practice 2: 2pm

Saturday 1 October

  • Free Practice 3: 11am
  • Qualifying: 2pm

Sunday 2 October

  • Race: 1pm

Formula One returns to the Marina Bay street circuit for the first time since 2019 for the Singapore Grand Prix

(AFP via Getty Images)

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule from Friday to Sunday will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with the latter stages of qualifying live on Sky Sports Main Event at from 2:30pm on Saturday. Highlights will be aired on Channel 4; for qualifying at 7:15pm (BST) on Saturday and for the race at 6:30pm on Sunday.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Current driver standings

1. Max Verstappen - 335 points

2. Charles Leclerc - 219 points

3. Sergio Perez - 210 points

4. George Russell - 203 points

5. Carlos Sainz - 187 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 168 points

7. Lando Norris - 88 points

8. Esteban Ocon - 66 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 59 points

10. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points

11. Pierre Gasly - 22 points

12. Kevin Magnussen - 22 points

13. Sebastian Vettel - 20 points

14. Daniel Ricciardo -19 points

15. Mick Schumacher - 12 points

16. Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points

17. Guanyu Zhou - 6 points

18. Lance Stroll - 5 points

19. Alex Albon - 4 points

20. Nyck de Vries - 2 points

Recommended

21. Nicholas Latifi - 0 points

22. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in