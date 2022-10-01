✕ Close "I don't look at it as a dry spell"- Lewis Hamilton dismisses recent struggles

Max Verstappen could claim his second world title this weekend despite his Red Bull team potentially being in trouble for breaching cost-cap regulations as Formula One returns to the Marina Bay street circuit for the first time since 2019 for the Singapore Grand Prix.

Following his fifth win in succession at Monza two weeks ago, Verstappen’s championship lead stands at 116 points with only 164 available, meaning he will take the crown if he outscores Charles Leclerc by 22 points, Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez by 13 points, and Mercedes’ George Russell by six points.

Verstappen has won the last five races, stretching back to France in mid-July, and with 11 Grand Prix victories this season has the opportunity to break Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher’s joint-record of 13 wins in a single season.

Due to Covid, Singapore was missing from the calendar in 2020 and 2021 but returns this year. Vettel won in 2019 for Ferrari, the last time the soon-to-be retired German triumphed in F1. Lewis Hamilton, looking for his first win of the season, is a four-time winner in Singapore. Hamilton was fastest in FP1 on Friday - topping a session for the first time in 2022 - with Carlos Sainz quickest in second practice.