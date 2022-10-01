F1 qualifying LIVE: Lewis Hamilton eyes first pole of 2022 at Singapore Grand Prix
F1 returns to Singapore as Lewis Hamilton hunts his first win of the season - follow all the build-up to third practice and qualifying
Max Verstappen could claim his second world title this weekend despite his Red Bull team potentially being in trouble for breaching cost-cap regulations as Formula One returns to the Marina Bay street circuit for the first time since 2019 for the Singapore Grand Prix.
Following his fifth win in succession at Monza two weeks ago, Verstappen’s championship lead stands at 116 points with only 164 available, meaning he will take the crown if he outscores Charles Leclerc by 22 points, Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez by 13 points, and Mercedes’ George Russell by six points.
Verstappen has won the last five races, stretching back to France in mid-July, and with 11 Grand Prix victories this season has the opportunity to break Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher’s joint-record of 13 wins in a single season.
Due to Covid, Singapore was missing from the calendar in 2020 and 2021 but returns this year. Vettel won in 2019 for Ferrari, the last time the soon-to-be retired German triumphed in F1. Lewis Hamilton, looking for his first win of the season, is a four-time winner in Singapore. Hamilton was fastest in FP1 on Friday - topping a session for the first time in 2022 - with Carlos Sainz quickest in second practice.
Follow all the action live with The Independent - qualifying starts at 2pm (BST).
What Max Verstappen needs to clinch the Formula One world title this weekend
Max Verstappen has his first chance this weekend to seal one of the most dominant Formula One world title wins of all time.
The Red Bull driver could wrap up the championship in Singapore on Sunday if he wins and his nearest rivals fail to pick up enough points to stay in touch.
What Max Verstappen needs to clinch the Formula One world title this weekend
Only Michael Schumacher, with six races left, has won a title with more Grands Prix remaining in a season.
Toto Wolff urges FIA to enforce F1 regulations over reported Red Bull budget breach
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has demanded Formula One’s governing body the FIA take robust action over reports Red Bull broke the rules when Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to last year’s world championship.
On the eve of the Singapore Grand Prix – a race which could see Verstappen secure his second title in as many seasons – his controversial maiden triumph is under the microscope amid allegations his Red Bull team overspent.
F1 introduced a budget cap of $145million (£114m) last year. But Verstappen’s Red Bull are facing accusations – reported in Auto Motor und Sport and Gazzetta Dello Sport – that they went beyond that figure, potentially by up to five per cent, which would equate to £7m.
Toto Wolff urges FIA to enforce regulations over reported Red Bull budget breach
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said he was not aware of any breach to cost-cap regulations
Max Verstappen’s coronation could be overshadowed if Red Bull have breached cost-cap rules
On a weekend where Max Verstappen has his first opportunity to claim an inevitable second World Championship in the searing sauna of Singapore, perhaps it is time for his 2021 nemesis to join the winners’ circle in a year of otherwise unbridled frustration. What’s more, last year’s thrilling title race could take another twist yet.
To matters on-track first and while Lewis Hamilton had previously not topped a session – whether it be practice, qualifying or a Grand Prix – this year, he went fastest in first practice on Friday. He was also within range in fifth in FP2, later on, to give massive cause for optimism for Mercedes, around a Marina Bay circuit which the seven-time world champion described as “epic” on Thursday.
F1 is back in Singapore for the first time since 2019 – the start of an east Asia double-header which is followed by Japan’s return next week too – and with memories of his stupendous 2018 pole-sitting qualifying lap in his mind, Hamilton looked clean and assured on the 23-turn street circuit.
Verstappen’s coronation could be overshadowed if Red Bull have breached rules
Verstappen could win his second world title in Singapore this weekend - but rumours of Red Bull breaching cost-cap rules could spoil the party
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies