Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc took pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix and starts today’s race at the front with a fuming Max Verstappen only eighth.

In drying conditions Verstappen, who has his first shot of securing back-to-back titles, appeared to be on course to take pole with his final throw of the dice.

But the Red Bull driver was under instruction from his team to abort his final lap due to a fuel issue, and he will start Sunday’s race way down the order. Sergio Perez took second in the other Red Bull, with Lewis Hamilton third - less than a tenth of a second off pole.

Verstappen, who has a 116-point lead, will be crowned champion in Singapore if he wins and sets the fastest lap, and team-mate Perez and Ferrari’s Leclerc finish lower than fourth and eighth respectively.

Hamilton missed out on pole by just 0.054 seconds but the seven-time world champion is set to face further action from the stewards for taking part in qualifying with his nose stud in. Hamilton wore the offending item of jewellery during practice and was summoned to see the stewards ahead of qualifying.