F1: Is Singapore Grand Prix on TV today

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc took pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix with a fuming Max Verstappen only eighth.

In drying conditions Verstappen, who has his first shot of securing back-to-back titles, appeared to be on course to take pole with his final throw of the dice.

But the Red Bull driver was under instruction from his team to abort his final lap due to a fuel issue, and he will start Sunday’s race way down the order. Sergio Perez took second in the other Red Bull, with Lewis Hamilton third - less than a tenth of a second off pole.

Verstappen, who has a 116-point lead, will be crowned champion in Singapore if he wins and sets the fastest lap, and team-mate Perez and Ferrari’s Leclerc finish lower than fourth and eighth respectively.

Here is everything you need to know.

What is the race schedule?

(All times BST)

Sunday 2 October

Race: 1pm

Formula One returns to the Marina Bay street circuit for the first time since 2019 (AFP via Getty Images)

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule from Friday to Sunday will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1.. Highlights will be aired on Channel 4 for the race at 6:30pm on Sunday.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the starting grid?

1. Charles Leclerc

2. Sergio Perez

3. Lewis Hamilton

4. Carlos Sainz

5. Fernando Alonso

6. Lando Norris

7. Pierre Gasly

8. Max Verstappen

9. Kevin Magnussen

10. Yuki Tsunoda

11. George Russell

12. Lance Stroll

13. Mick Schumacher

14. Sebastian Vettel

15. Guanyu Zhou

16. Valtteri Bottas

17. Daniel Ricciardo

18. Esteban Ocon

19. Alex Albon

20. Nicholas Latifi

Current driver standings

1. Max Verstappen - 335 points

2. Charles Leclerc - 219 points

3. Sergio Perez - 210 points

4. George Russell - 203 points

5. Carlos Sainz - 187 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 168 points

7. Lando Norris - 88 points

8. Esteban Ocon - 66 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 59 points

10. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points

11. Pierre Gasly - 22 points

12. Kevin Magnussen - 22 points

13. Sebastian Vettel - 20 points

14. Daniel Ricciardo -19 points

15. Mick Schumacher - 12 points

16. Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points

17. Guanyu Zhou - 6 points

18. Lance Stroll - 5 points

19. Alex Albon - 4 points

20. Nyck de Vries - 2 points

21. Nicholas Latifi - 0 points

22. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points