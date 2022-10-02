F1: Is Singapore Grand Prix on TV today
Everything you need to know as F1 returns to Marina Bay for the Singapore Grand Prix
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc took pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix with a fuming Max Verstappen only eighth.
In drying conditions Verstappen, who has his first shot of securing back-to-back titles, appeared to be on course to take pole with his final throw of the dice.
But the Red Bull driver was under instruction from his team to abort his final lap due to a fuel issue, and he will start Sunday’s race way down the order. Sergio Perez took second in the other Red Bull, with Lewis Hamilton third - less than a tenth of a second off pole.
Verstappen, who has a 116-point lead, will be crowned champion in Singapore if he wins and sets the fastest lap, and team-mate Perez and Ferrari’s Leclerc finish lower than fourth and eighth respectively.
Here is everything you need to know.
What is the race schedule?
(All times BST)
Sunday 2 October
- Race: 1pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The entire race schedule from Friday to Sunday will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1.. Highlights will be aired on Channel 4 for the race at 6:30pm on Sunday.
What is the starting grid?
1. Charles Leclerc
2. Sergio Perez
3. Lewis Hamilton
4. Carlos Sainz
5. Fernando Alonso
6. Lando Norris
7. Pierre Gasly
8. Max Verstappen
9. Kevin Magnussen
10. Yuki Tsunoda
11. George Russell
12. Lance Stroll
13. Mick Schumacher
14. Sebastian Vettel
15. Guanyu Zhou
16. Valtteri Bottas
17. Daniel Ricciardo
18. Esteban Ocon
19. Alex Albon
20. Nicholas Latifi
Current driver standings
1. Max Verstappen - 335 points
2. Charles Leclerc - 219 points
3. Sergio Perez - 210 points
4. George Russell - 203 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 187 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 168 points
7. Lando Norris - 88 points
8. Esteban Ocon - 66 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 59 points
10. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points
11. Pierre Gasly - 22 points
12. Kevin Magnussen - 22 points
13. Sebastian Vettel - 20 points
14. Daniel Ricciardo -19 points
15. Mick Schumacher - 12 points
16. Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points
17. Guanyu Zhou - 6 points
18. Lance Stroll - 5 points
19. Alex Albon - 4 points
20. Nyck de Vries - 2 points
21. Nicholas Latifi - 0 points
22. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points
