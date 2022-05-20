F1 practice: What time is Spanish Grand Prix today and how can I watch?

All you need to know ahead of the first two Spanish Grand Prix Practice sessions

Dylan Terry
Friday 20 May 2022 08:04
<p>Verstappen and Leclerc look set to do battle once more in Spain</p>

(Getty Images)

The 2022 F1 season returns for the sixth race of the campaign this weekend as the paddock travels to Spain to take on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Charles Leclerc still has a healthy lead in the drivers’ standings as his consistent start continues to bare fruit.

But Max Verstappen has won the last two races in Italy and the USA, so he has the momentum heading into this one.

Meanwhile, Mercedes will be hoping they can close the gap to the top two teams, while the likes of McLaren and Alpha Tauri will be looking to bounce back following difficult weekends in Miami.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the opening day of action at the Spanish Grand Prix.

When is Spanish Grand Prix practice?

The opening practice session takes place at 1pm BST on Friday 20 May while the second gets underway at 4pm later that today.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Spanish Grand Prix live on Sky Sports across the race weekend. Coverage of Free Practice 1 begins at 12.30pm BST on Friday on Sky Sports F1, with Free Practice 2 following from 3.45pm.

What is the schedule for the Spanish Grand Prix weekend? (All times BST)

Friday 20 May

  • 9.30am: F1 Drivers’ Press Conference
  • 1pm: Spanish GP Practice One
  • 4pm: Spanish GP Practice Two
  • 6.15pm: W Series Qualifying

Saturday 21 May

  • 12pm: Spanish GP Practice Three
  • 1.20pm: W Series Race
  • 3pm: Spanish GP qualifying

Sunday 22 May

  • 2pm: The Spanish GP Race

Driver Standings

  1. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 104 points
  2. Max Verstappen | Red Bull Racing | 85 points
  3. Sergio Perez | Red Bull Racing | 66 points
  4. George Russell | Mercedes | 59 points
  5. Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 53 points
  6. Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 36 points
  7. Lando Norris | McLaren | 35 points
  8. Valtteri Bottas | Alfa Romeo | 30 points
  9. Esteban Ocon | Alpine F1 | 24 points
  10. Kevin Magnussen | Haas F1 Team | 15 points
  11. Daniel Ricciardo | McLaren | 11 points
  12. Yuki Tsunoda | AlphaTauri | 10 points
  13. Pierre Gasly | AlphaTauri | 6 points
  14. Sebastian Vettel | Aston Martin | 4 points
  15. Alexander Albon | Williams Racing | 3 points
  16. Fernando Alonso | Alpine F1 | 2 points
  17. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 2 points
  18. Zhou Guanyu | Alfa Romeo | 1 point
  19. Mick Schumacher | Haas F1 Team | 0 points
  20. Nicholas Latifi | Williams Racing | 0 points

