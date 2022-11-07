What is a sprint race in F1 and how does qualifying work?

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Following its success in 2021 Formula One season, the F1 Commission approved plans to run the F1 sprint format at three Grand Prix this season.

As it was last year, the F1 sprint is a 100km dash with no mandatory pit stops and drivers racing flat-out to the chequered flag. It was introduced last season with the result determining the grid for the weekend’s main event, the Grand Prix on Sunday.

For the 2022 season, the points system has been tweaked, with the top eight drivers scoring points, where previously it was just the top three finishers. It’s also now more lucrative as the driver who finishes P1 will receive eight points, rather than three last year.

There has also been a change to the location of the sprints. While last year they took place at Silverstone, Monza and Interlagos, the two sprints of the season have already taken place at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola in April and the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in July. The third and final sprint weekend takes place this weekend at Interlagos in Sao Paulo.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the sprint race in both Imola and Austria, although has voiced his opposition to the Saturday dash concept.

How does the sprint race work?

Friday traditional qualifying session will continue to determine the grid for Saturday’s F1 sprint, with the result of the sprint forming the line-up for the start of Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Last year, the driver who won the sprint was awarded the honour of pole position but this year it’s different. In 2022, the driver who sets the fastest time in qualifying – which on Sprint weekends takes place on Friday – will be given the accolade of pole position. Whoever wins the sprint will simply start in P1 for Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Practice will still remain but there will only be two sessions on sprint weekends, giving the teams and drivers less time to finetune their cars for qualifying and the race - hence the chosen circuits are traditional mainstays on the calendar. The first practice will take place on Friday ahead of qualifying, with the second practice slotting in before the sprint on Saturday.

How many sprint races will there be in the 2023 season?

Formula 1 has announced that six sprint races will be on the calendar from 2023 - doubling the amount from 2022 and 2021.

The 100km Saturday dash, first introduced at the British Grand Prix last year, has proven popular with teams and fans alike and will be present at 25% of Grand Prix weekends during 2023’s record 24-race calendar.

There was an unanimous agreement to increase the number of sprint events amongst F1 teams at the commission meeting earlier this year, following discussions with the FIA, and a vote amongst the World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) today confirmed the plans for next year.

Venues for the 2023 sprints will be confirmed at a later date.

The final F1 sprint event in 2022 takes place this weekend at the Brazilian Grand Prix (AFP via Getty Images)

Where will the sprint races take place?

The first sprint race took place at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on 23 April with the second at the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring on 9 July.

The third and final sprint race takes place at the Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos this Saturday (12 November) - the penultimate Grand Prix weekend of the season.

What is the race schedule this weekend?

(All times GMT)

Friday 11 November

Free Practice 1: 3:30pm

3:30pm Qualifying: 7pm

Saturday 12 November

Free Practice 2: 3:30pm

3:30pm Sprint race: 7:30pm

Sunday 13 November