Kevin Magnussen will start on pole position for today’s sprint race at the Brazilian Grand Prix after providing the biggest shock of the Formula One season.
The 30-year-old Danish driver, in his 140th Grand Prix, took advantage of a rain-affected qualifying session at Interlagos on Friday to put his Haas on top of the time sheets to land his first pole.
Magnussen will start this evening’s 24-lap dash – which determines the grid for Sunday’s main event – ahead of world champion Max Verstappen, with George Russell third.
Russell beached his Mercedes in the early moments of Q3 which aided Magnussen’s drive to glory. The nine-minute delay, and arrival of additional rain, meant no other driver could improve on their time.
Kevin Magnussen was in a state of shock after claiming a shock pole position at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Friday night. The Dane will start Saturday’s sprint race at the front of the pack - Haas’ first ever pole in Formula 1 - with Max Verstappen in second and George Russell in third.
It was Russell’s crash in Q3, as he beeched his Mercedes in the gravel, which led to a red flag - with Magnussen top of the standings after he left the pit lane first to set the quickest time before the rain fell.
“You’re kidding! You’re f***ing kidding me! I’ve never felt like this in my life! Don’t celebrate yet!” beamed Magnussen, after he was told he was in top spot by his race engineer.
When the dust settled and it was clear no driver was going to improve their time in wet conditions, the Dane struggled for words after claiming his first pole in F1.
“I don’t know what to say, the team put me out on track at exactly the right moment,” he said. “We’re on pole, it’s incredible - thank you to Gene Haas, Guenther, and this opportunity. It’s been an amazing journey, so thank you!”
He later told Sky: “I still can’t really believe it, what a phenomenal job the team did to be the first car out on track. That was the crucial part today.”
Kevin Magnussen will start on pole position for Saturday’s sprint race at the Brazilian Grand Prix after providing the biggest shock of the Formula One season.
The 30-year-old Danish driver, in his 140th Grand Prix, took advantage of a rain-affected qualifying session at Interlagos to put his Haas on top of the time sheets to land his first pole.
Magnussen will start Saturday’s 24-lap dash – which determines the grid for Sunday’s main event – ahead of world champion Max Verstappen, with George Russell third.
Russell beached his Mercedes in the early moments of Q3 which aided Magnussen’s drive to glory. The nine-minute delay, and arrival of additional rain, meant no other driver could improve on their time.
Russell lines up in third ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris, with Lewis Hamilton only eighth. As Russell’s stricken Mercedes was towed away from danger and the rain began to fall, Magnussen could not believe his luck.
“You are f****** kidding me,” he said when informed he headed the order. “I have never felt like this in my life. Don’t celebrate yet.”
But as the clock ticked down and the rain continued to fall, the session fizzled out with Magnussen and his Haas mechanics allowed to go wild as the Dane’s surprise pole was confirmed.
F1 sprint race - Brazilian Grand Prix: Carlos Sainz admits to ‘reinventing himself’ to keep pace with Charles Leclerc
Carlos Sainz admits he’s had to “reinvent himself” as a driver this season in order to challenge Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc.
The Spaniard is 53 points behind Leclerc with two races to go but has raced at the front of the pack for the first time in his career, in a Ferrari car capable of race wins after a change of the regulations this season.
While Sainz has grasped his first pole position and Grand Prix victory at Silverstone in July, recent DNFs in Japan and Austin have seen the 28-year-old drop below Lewis Hamilton to sixth in the Drivers Standings.
Leclerc outqualified Sainz in the first eight races of the season and the Spaniard says he simply could not accept being slower than his team-mate for that period of time.
“It has been an extremely challenging season for me,” Sainz told the BBC. “I found a lot of setbacks at the beginning of the year with this new car, with the new regulations, that didn’t adapt to my driving style.
“I had to reinvent myself in many ways to try and find the pace. I didn’t give up. I kept pushing even in the difficult moments, and you can see it paying off now at the end of the season in terms of speed.”
F1 sprint race - Brazilian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton joins forces with Tiger Woods and Serena Williams for new tech venture
Lewis Hamilton has joined forces with the likes of Tiger Woods and Serena Williams by investing in new sports tech venture TMRW Sports.
The seven-time Formula 1 world champion, alongside the likes of Williams, Andy Murray, Steph Curry and Gareth Bale, is investing in Woods and Rory McIlroy’s new company - with the first project a virtual pro golf tour scheduled for 2024.
Mercedes star Hamilton is not the only F1 driver involved too, with McLaren’s Lando Norris, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Williams’ Alex Albon also listed as investors. While specific details on the project are few and far between at this early stage, TMRW’s overarching goal is merging technology with sports.
“You know, a lot of these athletes have really embraced technology, the way in which they train and prepare and that sort of thing,” Mike McCarley, founder and CEO, said.
“And I think, you know, there was a consensus around a clear vision for how technology can really help make sports more accessible and culturally relevant to new groups of fans and I think in particular kids and families.”
Other investors include musician and actor Justin Timberlake, Liverpool FC owner John Henry and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
F1 sprint race - Brazilian Grand Prix: Toto Wolff reveals when Lewis Hamilton will extend his Mercedes deal
Lewis Hamilton will extend his contract at Mercedes in a “quiet time over winter”, says team boss Toto Wolff.
The seven-time world champion’s current deal with the Silver Arrows - a team he has been with since leaving McLaren ahead of the 2013 season - expires at the end of the 2023 campaign.
The 37-year-old, despite his numerous interests outside of racing, has been vocal about lengthening his stay in Formula 1 and Wolff revealed after the Mexican Grand Prix that fresh terms will be agreed after the 2022 season concludes in Abu Dhabi in two weeks’ time.
“We haven’t started having talks, we want to definitely finish the season and then find some quiet time over the winter like we have done last time around, that literally started in the winter holidays and lasted over two months,” Wolff said.
“We haven’t done that. But he’s much more than a driver to us now. Although we’re not talking about a career end, it’s also important to speak about his role as an ambassador for Mercedes and the many sponsors that we have, and the implication he can have in our wider audience.”
F1 sprint race - Brazilian Grand Prix: FIA boss Mohammed ben Sulayem hits out at ‘sustained toxicity’ on social media
FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem has joined Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in condemning the “sustained toxicity” on social media platforms.
Seven-time world champion Hamilton said last week that “we should all come off social media” as it was becoming more and more toxic.
The Briton was speaking following Max Verstappen and the Red Bull team’s Sky boycott at the Mexican Grand Prix, which came a week after pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz said Hamilton was “robbed” of an eighth world championship at last year’s much-debated season finale in Abu Dhabi.
Confronting the issue after claiming victory in Mexico, Verstappen said: “You cannot live in the past and you have to move on. Social media is a very toxic place and if you are constantly being like that live on TV then you are making it worse instead of trying to make it better.”
Former race director Michael Masi said he received death threats following his decision to let lapped cars pass the safety car on the final lap in Abu Dhabi, meaning Verstappen had a clear run at Hamilton on much faster tyres.
F1 sprint race - Brazilian Grand Prix: Lando Norris reveals Red Bull talks before signing McLaren deal
Lando Norris has revealed he held talks with Red Bull prior to signing a new long-term contract with McLaren in February. The 22-year-old, who made his F1 debut for McLaren back in 2019, penned a new four-year deal until the end of the 2025 season before the 2022 campaign started.
McLaren have struggled to match the speed of Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes this season though, yet Norris is the best of the rest and currently positioned seventh in the Driver Standings.
But before the weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix, Norris divulged that he had indeed spoken to Christian Horner’s team before signing his extension, as well as “a few other people.”
“It’s more just I was coming to the end of my contract, and it wasn’t like we (Red Bull and I) were talking heavily,” Norris said.
“I literally said, it was just, everyone always tries to speak to all teams at some point, so I spoke to them, I spoke to a few other people. A chat’s a chat, it’s not like, ‘what we can do straight away?’ Just keeping in touch, things like that, it’s as simple as that sometimes.
“It was just coming to the end of the contract, you see what options are available, you just kind of find out what’s possible, what might be possible over the next few years.”
F1 sprint race - Brazilian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen criticises sprint race concept ahead of Brazilian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen has criticised the sprint race concept ahead of the final Saturday dash of the season this weekend in Brazil. The two-time world champion won both sprints in Imola and Austria earlier this season, as well as the first ever sprint race at Silverstone last year.
But despite his successes, the Red Bull star believes the fact that the finishing order in Saturday’s 100km dash sets up the grid for the grand prix on Sunday results in drivers unwilling to take risks.
“Every time I do these [sprint] races, it’s about ‘don’t get damage, make sure you stay in the top three,’” said Verstappen. “For me, that’s not really a race, because you go into the main race and you know there are way more points available anyway, you just risk a bit more there.
“You do another start, which is exciting, but it’s only really people who are out of position that move forward because only you put a tyre on that just lasts a whole stint and not much happens.” The 25-year-old prefers the traditional weekend format ahead of the final sprint of the season this weekend at Interlagos, insisting the extra race is not needed.
“I don’t understand what the problem is for that, because we’ve had so many exciting races, so you don’t need to add one-third of a race distance,” Verstappen said. “Everyone is so careful anyway, because if you are fighting for third and you have a little touch and you drop to last, you know your Sunday is going to be tough. Probably you won’t risk it, so that’s not really a race.”
F1 sprint race - Brazilian Grand Prix: FEATURE - From jeers to one of their own: How Brazil took Lewis Hamilton to their hearts
“I feel like now I’m one of you,” beamed a bright and blue Lewis Hamilton, radiating unparalleled pride as he received his Brazilian citizenship in the nation’s capital this week. A tale which started with World Championship agony at Interlagos as a rookie 15 years ago – followed by boos from the grandstands 12 months on as he snatched glory from Felipe Massa’s grasp – has come full circle in something akin to fairytale fashion.
Now idolised and adored, the seven-time world champion – born and bred in Stevenage, 30 miles north of London, lest we forget – has taken Brazil to his heart but, of greater gravity, is how the country has taken Hamilton to their heart. Because, quite frankly, this fondness for Britain’s greatest racing driver was as intangible as it was improbable at the start of his Formula 1 career.
On Hamilton’s first F1 visit to the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in 2007, an unprecedented debut title triumph was cruelly taken away from him, with a gearbox issue demoting his stricken McLaren to the back of the field. Instead, to the jubilation of Ferrari fans – supporting the Scuderia, represented by Brazilian star Massa – Kimi Raikkonen denied both Hamilton and team-mate Fernando Alonso amid a year of scandal and controversy.
Roll on to 2008 and the equation was much the same heading into the final race: Hamilton’s Championship was in his hands, with a fifth-place finish all that was required. Massa, as Brazil yearned for a first world champion in 17 years, was his closest challenger.
Only there was more to it than simple on-track mathematics. Hamilton had been subject of vitriolic racial abuse throughout the season, from the stands in Barcelona pre-season testing to language on a Spanish fan website in the week leading up to the season finale. At a sponsor’s function mere days before his crowning moment, Hamilton was handed a toy black cat – a symbol of bad luck in Brazil.
Perhaps it was all too fitting then that, come the conclusion on that fateful Sunday, luck was raining down in literal terms on the then 23-year-old. In need of making up a place approaching the final corner, Timo Glock slowed in damp conditions and… you know the rest. Ecstasy turned to agony at Ferrari and among the home fans, who needed no invitation to jeer the Brit as he hurriedly left the cockpit to celebrate.
From then on Hamilton’s relationship with Massa, and subsequently Brazil, showed no signs of improvement. Collisions and media pen confrontations followed. Tension always seemed to be brewing in the background as both men saw Championships come and go amid Sebastian Vettel’s era of dominance.
So, what was the turning point? Perhaps 2016, as Hamilton drove supremely in the wet to taste victory for the first time at Interlagos at the tenth time of asking, whilst wearing a tribute helmet to his hero and a Brazilian icon of the ages, Ayrton Senna.
F1 sprint race - Brazilian Grand Prix: FP2 DONE!
Promising session for Alpine - with Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso first and fourth respectively! Sergio Perez comes second, with George Russell third.
5-10: Verstappen, Hamilton, Gasly, Schumacher, Magnussen, Norris
Important session for the drivers, given the dry running as opposed to the wet of Friday. Next... the sprint race in three hours time!
