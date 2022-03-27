What time is F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and how can I watch it
Ferrari are the team to beat after last week’s sensational one-two at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix
Formula One is back in Saudi Arabia after last season’s dramatic duel between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at the high-speed Jeddah Corniche Circuit.
But it’s Verstappen’s teammate, Sergio Perez, who starts on pole after a magnificent lap in the final session of qualifying saw the Mexican edge out both Ferraris.
Charles Leclerc will start alongside Perez on the front row while Carlos Sainz will begin in third, alongside Verstappen who was left frustrated after only managing to take fourth.
It leaves the race tantalisingly poised, although Lewis Hamilton is unlikely to feature in any of the drama up front. The seven-time world champion endured a disastrous qualifying session and will start the race in a lowly 16th.
Here’s everything you need to know.
What time is Saudi Arabia Grand Prix race?
The race is on Sunday 27 March, starting at 6pm BST.
How can I watch it?
Sky Sports will be showing all of the action live in the UK, including the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
What is the schedule for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend? (All times GMT/BST)
Friday 25 March
F1 Driver and Media Activity: 10am - 12pm GMT
Free Practice 1: 2-3pm
Free Practice 2: 5-6pm
Saturday 26 March
Teams Press Conference: 11:30am - 12:30pm
Free Practice 3: 2-3pm
Qualifying: 5-6pm
Sunday 27 March
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: 6pm BST
Driver Standings
1) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - 26 points
2) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) - 18
3) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) - 15
4) George Russell (Mercedes) - 12
5) Kevin Magnussen (Haas) - 10
6) Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) - 8
7) Esteban Ocon (Aline) - 6
8) Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri) - 4
9) Fernando Alonso (Alpine) - 2
10) Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) - 1
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies