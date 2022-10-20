F1 practice live stream: How to watch US Grand Prix
Everything you need to know as F1 returns to the Circuit of the Americas for the United States Grand Prix
Max Verstappen has already wrapped up his second world title but Red Bull can claim their first Constructors’ Championship in nine years as F1 returns to the Circuit of the Americas for this weekend’s US Grand Prix.
Red Bull - who currently have a 165-point lead to Ferrari in second - need to leave Austin, Texas with a lead of at least 147 points to be crowned champions, giving Christian Horner’s team a good chance to seal the double triumph on Sunday.
However, the big talking point in the paddock is Red Bull’s “minor overspend” breach of the 2021 budget cap - with other teams calling for action and the FIA yet to hand out a penalty.
Lewis Hamilton, a five-time winner at COTA and runner-up last year, is still looking for his first victory in 2022 while Sergio Perez has a one-point lead to Charles Leclerc in the battle to finish second.
Here is everything you need to know.
What is the race schedule?
(All times BST)
Friday 21 October
- Free Practice 1: 8pm
- Free Practice 2: 11pm
Saturday 22 October
- Free Practice 3: 8pm
- Qualifying: 11pm
Sunday 23 October
- Race: 8pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The entire race schedule from Friday to Sunday will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 with qualifying and the race on Sky Sports Main Event. Highlights will be aired on Channel 4; for qualifying at 8:30am (BST) on Sunday and for the race at 12:30am on Monday morning.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Current driver standings
1. Max Verstappen (C) - 366 points
2. Sergio Perez - 253 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 252 points
4. George Russell - 207 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 202 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 180 points
7. Lando Norris - 101 points
8. Esteban Ocon - 78 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 65 points
10. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points
11. Sebastian Vettel - 32 points
12. Daniel Ricciardo -29 points
13. Pierre Gasly - 23 points
14. Kevin Magnussen - 22 points
15. Lance Stroll - 13 points
16. Mick Schumacher - 12 points
17. Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points
18. Guanyu Zhou - 6 points
19. Alex Albon - 4 points
20. Nicholas Latifi - 2 points
21. Nyck de Vries - 2 points
22. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points
