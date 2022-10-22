F1 qualifying LIVE: Lewis Hamilton eyes pole position at United States GP

✕ Close Red Bull guilty of 'minor' Formula One financial rules breach

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Max Verstappen has already wrapped up his second world title but Red Bull can claim their first Constructors’ Championship in nine years as F1 returns to the Circuit of the Americas for this weekend’s US Grand Prix.

Red Bull - who currently have a 165-point lead to Ferrari in second - need to leave Austin, Texas with a lead of at least 147 points to be crowned champions, giving Christian Horner’s team a good chance to seal the double triumph on Sunday.

However, the big talking point in the paddock is Red Bull’s “minor overspend” breach of the 2021 budget cap - with other teams calling for action and the FIA yet to hand out a penalty.

Lewis Hamilton, a five-time winner at COTA and runner-up last year, is still looking for his first victory in 2022 while Sergio Perez has a one-point lead to Charles Leclerc in the battle to finish second.

Follow F1 updates at the United States GP - qualifying starts at 11pm (BST).