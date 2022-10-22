Jump to content

Liveupdated1666455366

F1 qualifying LIVE: Lewis Hamilton eyes pole position at United States GP

Follow all the build-up to qualifying at the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Saturday 22 October 2022 17:16
Comments
Red Bull guilty of 'minor' Formula One financial rules breach

Max Verstappen has already wrapped up his second world title but Red Bull can claim their first Constructors’ Championship in nine years as F1 returns to the Circuit of the Americas for this weekend’s US Grand Prix.

Red Bull - who currently have a 165-point lead to Ferrari in second - need to leave Austin, Texas with a lead of at least 147 points to be crowned champions, giving Christian Horner’s team a good chance to seal the double triumph on Sunday.

However, the big talking point in the paddock is Red Bull’s “minor overspend” breach of the 2021 budget cap - with other teams calling for action and the FIA yet to hand out a penalty.

Lewis Hamilton, a five-time winner at COTA and runner-up last year, is still looking for his first victory in 2022 while Sergio Perez has a one-point lead to Charles Leclerc in the battle to finish second.

Follow F1 updates at the United States GP - qualifying starts at 11pm (BST).

1666455366

F1 qualifying - US Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton has F1 movie meeting with Brad Pitt ahead of US GP

Lewis Hamilton dined with Hollywood star Brad Pitt ahead of this weekend’s United States Grand Prix – as the two men continue to plot their Formula One blockbuster.

Hamilton, 37, is producing a new movie which stars Pitt as a former driver who comes out of retirement to coach an up-and-coming talent. Apple has bought the rights to the film with a reported budget of $140million (£125m).

Tucked away inside a private room at Eddie V’s Prime Seafood Restaurant in downtown Austin on Thursday night, Hamilton and Pitt, 58, were joined by Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

Greg Maffei, CEO of Liberty Media – the American company which owns F1 – was in attendance, as were Hamilton’s father, Anthony and stepmother, Linda. Joseph Kosinski – the man behind Top Gun: Maverick, who will direct the F1 movie – also sat at the table.

Pitt then met with the grid’s other team principals at the Circuit of the Americas on Friday to brief them about the film F1 bosses hope will prove as successful as the popular Netflix Drive to Survive series.

Lewis Hamilton has F1 movie meeting with Brad Pitt ahead of United States GP

The seven-time world champion is producing a film that stars Pitt

Kieran Jackson22 October 2022 17:16

