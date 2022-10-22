F1 qualifying LIVE: Lewis Hamilton eyes pole position at United States GP
Follow all the build-up to qualifying at the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas
Max Verstappen has already wrapped up his second world title but Red Bull can claim their first Constructors’ Championship in nine years as F1 returns to the Circuit of the Americas for this weekend’s US Grand Prix.
Red Bull - who currently have a 165-point lead to Ferrari in second - need to leave Austin, Texas with a lead of at least 147 points to be crowned champions, giving Christian Horner’s team a good chance to seal the double triumph on Sunday.
However, the big talking point in the paddock is Red Bull’s “minor overspend” breach of the 2021 budget cap - with other teams calling for action and the FIA yet to hand out a penalty.
Lewis Hamilton, a five-time winner at COTA and runner-up last year, is still looking for his first victory in 2022 while Sergio Perez has a one-point lead to Charles Leclerc in the battle to finish second.
Follow F1 updates at the United States GP - qualifying starts at 11pm (BST).
F1 qualifying - US Grand Prix: 15 mins gone in FP3!
Bizarrely, only 12 cars have set lap times so far, with some teams perhaps wary of engine usage at this late stage of the season - and after a 90-minute FP2 last night...
Nevertheless, there’s less surprise with the top of the standings early on: Max Verstappen is 0.188 seconds quicker than Carlos Sainz in second, with Charles Leclerc in third.
4-10: Perez, Alonso, Ocon, Hamilton, Russell, Bottas, Norris
Seperately, it has been confirmed that Leclerc and Fernando Alonso will take new engine components this weekend - with grid drops to follow!
F1 qualifying - US Grand Prix: FP3 is underway!
After a first practice where a quarter of the field didn’t take part and a second practice used for a Pirelli 2023 tyre test, FP3 today will be key for the drivers ahead of qualifying today - and will give us the most representative leaderboard possible!
The Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were quickest on Friday - can Red Bull and Mercedes respond today?
Full updates to follow...
F1 qualifying - US Grand Prix: Lando Norris insists he would beat Lewis Hamilton if they were team-mates
Lando Norris believes he could beat Lewis Hamilton if the pair were Formula 1 team-mates in the future.
The McLaren driver, who signed a lucrative new deal with the Woking-based team at the start of the year until 2025, is currently seventh in the 2022 Drivers Standings, 79 points behind Hamilton in sixth.
Hamilton, who is yet to win a race this year in a frustrating year for Mercedes, has a good relationship with compatriot Norris, often praising his driving skills on team radio.
Yet Norris - coming to the end of his fourth season in F1 and 15 years Hamilton’s junior - insists he could beat the seven-time world champion if they were team-mates in the same car.
Ahead of this weekend’s US Grand Prix, asked the question directly in a video for British GQ, Norris said: “That’s a tough question - I’ve got to say yes.
“By no means would it be easy. Lewis is one of the greatest ever. But if you want to do well, you’ve got to believe you’re better than the rest.”
Lando Norris insists he would beat Lewis Hamilton if they were team-mates
The McLaren driver backed himself when asked whether he could beat the seven-time world champion in the same car
F1 qualifying - US Grand Prix: Red Bull only team to over-spend
Last Monday’s announcement from the FIA found that Red Bull were the only team to go over the budget cap in the 2021 season - the same year Max Verstappen controversially won the driver’s championship.
The sport’s governing body found that Mercedes, Ferrari, McLaren, Alpine, AlphaTauri, Alfa Romeo, Williams and Haas had all complied with the rule, Aston Martin were guilty of a procedural breach whilst Red Bull breached the procedural and minor overspend limits.
Red Bull now face a penalty - still to be determined by the FIA, while there are reports that the governing body have offered an “Accepted Breach Agreement” to Red Bull.
Red Bull had organised a press conference at the Circuit of the Americas for Friday morning. However, having not engaged in talks with the FIA as planned, that press conference has been postponed for the time being.
This is what could happen to the team:
Minor breach = overspend of less than 5%. Penalties could be:
- Public reprimand
- Deduction of Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship points
- Suspension form one of more stages of a competition
- Limitations on ability to conduct aerodynamic or other testing
- Reduction of the cost cap
Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to the 2021 Drivers Championship by eight points
F1 qualifying - US Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton says ‘slap on the wrist’ is not enough for Red Bull
Lewis Hamilton has told Formula One’s governing body, the FIA, that Red Bull must not escape breaking the financial rules with only “a slap on the wrist”.
The build-up to this weekend’s United States Grand Prix – the first race since Max Verstappen claimed his second world championship in Japan a fortnight ago – has been dominated by what sanction Red Bull will be dealt for exceeding last year’s £114million budget cap.
Although the FIA is yet to release details by how much Red Bull overspent when they carried Verstappen to a deeply controversial championship win over Hamilton in 2021, it is understood the figure is £1.8m. The punishments available to the FIA range from a reprimand, to a fine, to a deduction of drivers’ championship points.
The use of the latter would have an impact on last season’s result. Hamilton was denied a record eighth world crown by Verstappen at the season finale in Abu Dhabi. However, is not expected that last year’s championship will be reversed.
But speaking in Austin, Hamilton, 37, said: “I do believe the sport has to do something about this because if the FIA are quite relaxed with these rules then all the teams will just go over [the budget] and spend millions more.
“Only getting a slap on the wrist is not great for the sport. They might as well not have a cost cap in future. I do believe [FIA president] Mohammed [Ben Sulayem] and his team will make the right decisions. I have to believe that. I want to give them the benefit of the doubt. I am just focused on doing the best job I can, and what they have done is done. I am looking forward, and looking at how I can win another world championship.”
Lewis Hamilton says ‘slap on the wrist’ is not enough for Red Bull
The former world champion has told Formula One’s governing body that the team must not escape breaking the financial rules
F1 qualifying - US Grand Prix: Ferrari chief reveals why he believes F1’s ‘credibility is at stake’
Mattia Binotto, team principal at Ferrari, fears that Formula 1’s “credibility is at stake” with the budget cap row. Red Bull were found to have overspent in Monday’s FIA findings with their punishment yet to be determined.
The sport’s financial regulations define a minor breach as one less than 5% of the cap, set at $145m (£114m) in 2021, and a material one as more than that. But Binotto is certain that even a minor breach should be taken seriously.
“It’s definitely a shame that we are talking about it in October of the following season, because at this point, apart from implications on last year’s championship, there are also implications for the current one,” the Ferrari team principal told Sky Italia.
“Let’s wait until Wednesday before making a judgement but, whatever amount we are talking about, it’s important to understand that even if it is four million, which falls into the category of what is considered a minor breach, four million is not minor.”
Ferrari chief reveals why he believes F1’s ‘credibility is at stake’
The FIA will issue certificates of budget cap compliance on Wednesday 5 October
F1 qualifying - US Grand Prix: Lando Norris wants ‘hefty penalty’ for any teams who break F1 budget cap
Lando Norris has added his name to a growing list of Formula One drivers calling for a “hefty penalty” for teams who break the budget cap – claiming they would benefit for years to come from any infringement.
Red Bull were found to have overspent in Monday’s FIA findings with their punishment yet to be determined. The sport’s financial regulations define a minor breach as one less than 5% of the cap, set at $145m (£114m) in 2021, and a material one as more than that.
When asked if punishment needed to be swift and severe, the McLaren driver replied: “Of course. I think because teams are trying to find and trying to be as efficient as possible with every single thing that they do, any small amount over is, in any part of Formula One, maybe not huge, but depending on what it is, a big advantage.”
“Considering there has been such a rule implied to make things a bit more comparable for everyone, give all teams a better chance at fighting, then it’s just an unfair stat within the performance of Formula One. There should be a pretty hefty penalty for whoever does cross the line.”
Lando Norris wants ‘hefty penalty’ for any teams who break F1 budget cap
Red Bull are one of the teams that could be punished if they are found to have breached the rules
F1 qualifying - US Grand Prix: ESPN and F1 announce new US television deal until 2025
Formula One and ESPN have agreed a new broadcast deal in the United States until at least 2025, it has been confirmed.
ESPN has broadcast F1 in the US since 2018 and the new deal will keep commercial-free, live telecasts for all races on ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC, all owned by the Walt Disney Co. ESPN Deportes will continue as the Spanish-language home of F1 in the U.S.
The deal comes ahead of Sunday’s US Grand Prix, which will air on ABC. Terms were not disclosed. Under the new deal, at least 16 races will be on ABC or ESPN and all race weekends will include live coverage of practice and qualifying.
ESPN has been the U.S. rights holder in a boom time for F1 and the series will expand its calendar to a record 24 races in 2023. That includes three in the U.S. in Austin, Miami and Las Vegas. Only the Texas race was on the calendar when ESPN took over broadcast rights four years ago.
Last season saw an average of 949,000 viewers, the network said. That has increased to more than 1.2 million tuning in on average over the first 18 races this season.
ESPN and F1 announce new US TV deal until 2025
ESPN has broadcast F1 in the United States since 2018
F1 qualifying - US Grand Prix: FIA admits error with Pierre Gasly’s tractor near-miss at Japanese GP and changes rules
Formula One’s governing body, the FIA, has changed its rules after admitting it made a mistake in sending out a crane at the rain-hit Japanese Grand Prix.
French driver Pierre Gaslysaid he could have been killed after he narrowly missed the tractor deployed to recover Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari.
The FIA launched an investigation into the grisly incident – and while it maintained the correct procedures were followed as laid out at the time – the recovery vehicle should not have entered the circuit as Gasly attempted to catch the rest of the pack in safety car conditions.
The FIA concluded that a recovery vehicle will no longer be allowed on the track until all the drivers are grouped behind the safety car.
Gasly’s near miss came eight years after Frenchman Jules Bianchi crashed into a recovery vehicle in Japan. He died from his injuries nine months later.
FIA admits error with Gasly’s tractor near-miss at Japanese GP and changes rules
French driver Gasly said he could have been killed after a close shave with a truck on track
F1 qualifying - US Grand Prix: Budget cap rules ‘need tightening up’ after Red Bull breach, says Martin Brundle
Martin Brundle insists F1’s budget cap rules need “tightening up” in the wake of Red Bull’s “minor financial breach” as revealed last Monday.
Red Bull, who have won last year’s and this year’s Drivers Championship with Max Verstappen, say they’re “surprised and disappointed” after the FIA found they were guilty of an overspend of the 2021 cost cap.
Their punishment is yet to be determined, with the options ranging from a fine to points deductions. Aston Martin were also found guilty of a procedural breach, as were Red Bull. Yet Sky Sports pundit and ex-F1 driver Brundle believes the 5% overspend margin - when a breach goes from minor to major - is still too much and the rules need to be “rigid.”
“What seems crazy to me is that a minor breach can be up to 5% overspend on the cost cap at 7 million,” he said on Sky’s Any Driven Monday show.
“We know that’s a massive upgrade on a car, maybe even a B-spec for some teams. So that needs tightening up for starters, because what’s the point in having 140 million, whatever the number ends up being, and then having this five percent variance?”
F1 budget cap rules ‘need tightening up’ after Red Bull breach, says Martin Brundle
Red Bull were found guilty of a ‘minor financial breach’ but Brundle says the 5% overspend margin is too high
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies