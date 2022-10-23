✕ Close Red Bull guilty of 'minor' Formula One financial rules breach

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz starts on pole for the United States Grand Prix after beating team-mate Charles Leclerc to top spot by 0.065 seconds.

Leclerc will be demoted 10 places following an engine penalty, promoting world champion Max Verstappen to the front row for today’s race at the Circuit of the Americas. Sergio Perez qualified fourth in the other Red Bull, but drops back to ninth for exceeding his number of allocated engine parts.

Lewis Hamilton finished fifth but will take advantage of the penalties served by Leclerc and Perez to occupy third position on the grid, with Mercedes team-mate George Russell one spot back.

Verstappen’s build-up to what should be his championship party in Austin, Texas has been dominated by talk of his Red Bull team’s breach of last year’s budget cap. Team principal Christian Horner went on the attack on Saturday morning, labelling McLaren boss Zak Brown’s claims of cheating as “shocking and appalling”.