Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1666542723

F1 United States GP LIVE: Lewis Hamilton starts third with Carlos Sainz on pole in Austin

Follow all the build-up to the United States Grand Prix as Carlos Sainz starts on pole at the Circuit of the Americas

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Sunday 23 October 2022 17:32
Comments
Red Bull guilty of 'minor' Formula One financial rules breach

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz starts on pole for the United States Grand Prix after beating team-mate Charles Leclerc to top spot by 0.065 seconds.

Leclerc will be demoted 10 places following an engine penalty, promoting world champion Max Verstappen to the front row for today’s race at the Circuit of the Americas. Sergio Perez qualified fourth in the other Red Bull, but drops back to ninth for exceeding his number of allocated engine parts.

Lewis Hamilton finished fifth but will take advantage of the penalties served by Leclerc and Perez to occupy third position on the grid, with Mercedes team-mate George Russell one spot back.

Verstappen’s build-up to what should be his championship party in Austin, Texas has been dominated by talk of his Red Bull team’s breach of last year’s budget cap. Team principal Christian Horner went on the attack on Saturday morning, labelling McLaren boss Zak Brown’s claims of cheating as “shocking and appalling”.

Follow F1 updates at the US GP with The Independent - the race starts at 8pm (BST).

Recommended

1666542717

F1 US Grand Prix: Carlos Sainz claims pole at United States GP while Lewis Hamilton starts from third

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz took pole position for the United States Grand Prix after beating team-mate Charles Leclerc to top spot by 0.065 seconds.

Leclerc will be demoted 10 places following an engine penalty, promoting world champion Max Verstappen to the front row for Sunday’s race at the Circuit of the Americas. Sergio Perez qualified fourth in the other Red Bull, but drops back to ninth for exceeding his number of allocated engine parts.

Lewis Hamilton finished fifth but will take advantage of the penalties served by Leclerc and Perez to occupy third position on the grid, with Mercedes team-mate George Russell one spot back.

Verstappen’s build-up to what should be his championship party in Austin, Texas has been dominated by talk of his Red Bull team’s breach of last year’s budget cap. Team principal Christian Horner went on the attack on Saturday morning, labelling McLaren boss Zak Brown’s claims of cheating as “shocking and appalling”.

Ahead of practice on Saturday, a group of spectators booed Verstappen and directed a chant of “cheater” at the Dutchman as he was presented on stage during a fans’ event. It was then announced that Red Bull co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz had died, aged 78, following a long-term illness.

Carlos Sainz claims pole at United States GP while Lewis Hamilton starts from third

Charles Leclerc qualified second but will be demoted 10 places following an engine penalty, promoting Max Verstappen to the front row

Kieran Jackson23 October 2022 17:31

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in