F1 qualifying: What time is Brazilian Grand Prix and how can I watch on TV and online?

Everything you need to know as Formula 1 returns to Interlagos in Sao Paulo

Sports Staff
Monday 07 November 2022 10:51
Hamilton Hopeful Of Mercedes ‘Fight Back’ Next Season

Lewis Hamilton is targeting his first victory of 2022 at the penultimate race of the season as F1 returns to Interlagos for the Brazilian Grand Prix - and it’s a sprint weekend.

The Mercedes star, a three-time winner in Sao Paulo, won in stunning style from the back of the grid last year and will be hopeful of a strong showing as he aims to maintain his record of winning a race in every season he’s competed in Formula 1.

Max Verstappen, meanwhile, is eyeing his 15th victory of the season while Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez is five points clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in the battle for second in the Drivers Championship.

The event is also the third and final sprint weekend of the season, meaning a change in the usual schedule. Verstappen has won the two previous sprints this season, in Imola and Austria.

Here is everything you need to know.

What is the race schedule?

(All times GMT)

Friday 11 November

  • Free Practice 1: 3:30pm
  • Qualifying: 7pm

Saturday 12 November

  • Free Practice 2: 3:30pm
  • Sprint race: 7:30pm

Sunday 13 November

  • Race: 6pm

F1 returns to Interlagos this weekend for the Brazilian Grand Prix

(AFP via Getty Images)

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule from Friday to Sunday will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with qualifying on Friday on Sky Sports Main Event. Highlights will be aired on Channel 4; for the sprint at at 11:10pm (GMT) on Saturday and for the race at 10:55pm on Sunday.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Current driver standings

1. Max Verstappen (C) - 416 points

2. Sergio Perez - 280 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 275 points

4. George Russell - 231 points

5. Lewis Hamilton - 216 points

6. Carlos Sainz - 212 points

7. Lando Norris - 111 points

8. Esteban Ocon - 82 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 71 points

10. Valtteri Bottas - 47 points

11. Sebastian Vettel - 36 points

12. Daniel Ricciardo - 35 points

13. Kevin Magnussen - 24 points

14. Pierre Gasly - 23 points

15. Lance Stroll - 13 points

16. Mick Schumacher - 12 points

17. Yuki Tsunoda - 12 points

18. Guanyu Zhou - 6 points

19. Alex Albon - 4 points

20. Nicholas Latifi - 2 points

21. Nyck de Vries - 2 points

22. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points

