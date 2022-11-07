For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lewis Hamilton is targeting his first victory of 2022 at the penultimate race of the season as F1 returns to Interlagos for the Brazilian Grand Prix - and it’s a sprint weekend.

The Mercedes star, a three-time winner in Sao Paulo, won in stunning style from the back of the grid last year and will be hopeful of a strong showing as he aims to maintain his record of winning a race in every season he’s competed in Formula 1.

Max Verstappen, meanwhile, is eyeing his 15th victory of the season while Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez is five points clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in the battle for second in the Drivers Championship.

The event is also the third and final sprint weekend of the season, meaning a change in the usual schedule. Verstappen has won the two previous sprints this season, in Imola and Austria.

Here is everything you need to know.

What is the race schedule?

(All times GMT)

Friday 11 November

Free Practice 1: 3:30pm

3:30pm Qualifying: 7pm

Saturday 12 November

Free Practice 2: 3:30pm

3:30pm Sprint race: 7:30pm

Sunday 13 November

Race: 6pm

F1 returns to Interlagos this weekend for the Brazilian Grand Prix (AFP via Getty Images)

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule from Friday to Sunday will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with qualifying on Friday on Sky Sports Main Event. Highlights will be aired on Channel 4; for the sprint at at 11:10pm (GMT) on Saturday and for the race at 10:55pm on Sunday.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Current driver standings

1. Max Verstappen (C) - 416 points

2. Sergio Perez - 280 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 275 points

4. George Russell - 231 points

5. Lewis Hamilton - 216 points

6. Carlos Sainz - 212 points

7. Lando Norris - 111 points

8. Esteban Ocon - 82 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 71 points

10. Valtteri Bottas - 47 points

11. Sebastian Vettel - 36 points

12. Daniel Ricciardo - 35 points

13. Kevin Magnussen - 24 points

14. Pierre Gasly - 23 points

15. Lance Stroll - 13 points

16. Mick Schumacher - 12 points

17. Yuki Tsunoda - 12 points

18. Guanyu Zhou - 6 points

19. Alex Albon - 4 points

20. Nicholas Latifi - 2 points

21. Nyck de Vries - 2 points

22. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points