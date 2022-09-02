Jump to content
Assassin’s Creed Mirage has been officially announced by Ubisoft – here’s everything we know

The next entry may have some strong connections to Valhalla, based on what we’ve seen so far

Jasper Pickering
Friday 02 September 2022 12:25
<p>Fans have pointed out this could be a character we’ve seen before</p>

Fans have pointed out this could be a character we’ve seen before

(iStock/The Independent)

After images were accidentally leaked, video game company Ubisoft has confirmed the next game in the popular Assassin’s Creed series with an image and promise of a new trailer later this month.

Titled Mirage, the latest version of the game is rumoured to be taking place in Baghdad, with what appears to be Basim Ibn Ishaq featured as the main character, who will be a familiar face to anyone who has played the previous title in the series,Valhalla.

It’s long been rumoured that Ubisoft was planning to release a standalone game featuring Basim as a member of the “Hidden Ones” before he joins Sigurd in his voyage to England during the events of the previous game.

The leaked images also seem to show additional content titled “Forty Thieves”, which could be a reference to a story featured in One Thousand and One Nights, a collection of folk tales written in Arabic during the Islamic Golden Age.

Ubisoft also announced plans to reveal a new trailer during its upcoming Ubisoft Forward event. Read on to find out how to watch it and when it starts.

How to watch the Ubisoft Forward event

Along with an image of an assassin leaping through the air, Ubisoft announced it would reveal further details during its Ubisoft Forward event scheduled to take place on 10 September 2022.

The event will begin at 8pm BST and will be broadcast on Ubisoft’s YouTube and Twitch channels as well as the company’s official website.

Viewers can also expect to see and hear more details about other upcoming Ubisoft titles, such as Mario and Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Skull and Bones, which was included in our games round-up.

