Bally Casino, a US casino franchise that entered the UK gambling sector in 2023, are running a casino sign up bonus that gives new users free spins when they open a new account.

New customers can earn 30 Bally Casino free spins when they deposit £10 and stake that same amount on slot games at one of the UK’s newest casino sites.

With no need for a Bally Casino promo code to claim the latest welcome offer, it is a simple and straightforward no wagering free spins offer.

Below, we’ve provided a guide to the promotion, including relevant information on the Bally sign up offer and other Bally Casino promotions.

How to Claim the Bally Casino Free Spins Offer

Below is a simple step-by-step guide to claiming the bonus:

Step 1: Navigate to the Bally Casino website via one of our links and register an account.

Step 2: Add card details and deposit a minimum of £10 using a qualifying payment method.

Step 3: Play £10 on qualifying slots games.

Step 4: Receive 30 free spins on Secrets of the Phoenix Megaways worth 20p per spin.

Remember that there are no wagering requirements, so players can keep any winnings they make off free spins.

Bally Casino Free Spins – Terms & Conditions

As with most online casino welcome offers, the Bally Casino UK promo offer includes several key T&Cs, including:

Users must opt in to this offer before making a deposit. There is no need for a Bally Casino promo code to benefit from this offer.

The offer requires a minimum deposit of £10 and a stake of £10. The stake can be wagered on any established or new slots.

Spins are valued at £0.20 each.

Free spins should be credited instantly, though it can take up to 72 hours.

Free spins expire after 30 days.

There is no maximum win limit, and there are no wagering requirements.

Game restrictions may apply.

Bally Casino Review – What to Expect

Bally is considered a new UK casino having only launched in this country in the last few years. However, the company is not short on experience when it comes to running an online casino having done successfully in the United States for many years.

Bally Casino is fully licensed by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC), meaning that it’s a safe betting site to use and uses up-to-date software to help keep players and their data safe.

The casino offers over 1,000+ games including various slot games, table games and plenty of live casino games and features. These also include exclusive Bally-branded slots and live dealer games, as well as some free-to-play games.

Finally, Bally Casino have one of the most well-designed and easy to use desktop sites and casino apps on the market, while their customer service options include 24/7 live chat and email.

Payment Methods at Bally Casino

Bally Casino offer a decent selection of banking options, with debit cards and e-wallets the only payment methods available.

They are among a growing number of Google Pay and Apple Pay casinos, but that’s where the e-wallet options end. Surprisingly, Bally aren’t a PayPal casino, while they also don’t accept Skrill or Neteller as payment options.

While the casino promises instant withdrawals on all methods, it does say that customers may have to allow up to 72 hours in certain cases. Nevertheless, Bally is among the fastest withdrawal casinos.

In terms of the welcome offer, it is best to stick to debit card deposits in order to make sure your deposit qualifies.

Pros & Cons of Bally Casino

Pros Cons No wagering free spins Limited payment options Exclusive slot games No phone support Highly rated mobile app

New Bally Sportsbook

In addition to their successful casino, Bally have recently launched a sportsbook.

The latest edition to the long list of UK betting sites arrived just in time for Cheltenham 2025, and they have competitive Cheltenham odds on every race, as well as a Non-Runner Money Back and profit boost offers on the festival.

They’re a bit light on other promos as it stands, but they offer plenty of markets for popular sports including football, tennis and cricket.

Responsible Gambling

Bettors should always gamble responsibly. You should always stick to a budget and never exceed it.

Anyone can lose a bet. Never chase your losses, and always remain on control of your time and budget. The same applies if you’re betting on casino sites or sports betting sites.

Bettors should use responsible gambling tools provided by gambling sites such as deposit limits, loss limits and self-exclusion among others.

In the UK there are a number of gambling addiction charities ready and prepared to help you with counselling, support groups and practical advice on how to help you recover if you do lose control:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.