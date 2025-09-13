Buzz Bingo Bonus Code: Play £10 Get £40 Bingo Bonuses and/or 200 Free Spins

Buzz Bingo, one of the popular bingo sites on the UK market, is running a welcome offer for new customers to claim a £40 bingo bonus and 200 free spins when they sign up.

Though a relatively new bingo site, Buzz is a reputable, trusted, UKGC-licensed site that has roots dating back to the 1980s alongside a raft of brick-and-mortar bingo clubs.

In 2025, Buzz continues to modernise and improve its impressive bingo product, and the latest part of that is a welcome offer that offers users the chance to claim £40 in bingo bonuses as well 200 free spins on its best online slots.

There is no need for a Buzz Bingo bonus code, nor a Buzz Bingo free spins bonus code, with users able to take advantage of one or both offers depending on their preferences.

If you’re interested in finding out more about the Buzz Bingo sign up offer, the guide below contains more information, including how to claim it, key terms and conditions and a comparison of the offer’s value relative to other bingo sites.

Buzz Bingo Bonus Code Explained

Deposit and Play £10 To Unlock £40 Bingo Bonus and/or Stake £10 Get 200 Free Spins

The Buzz Bingo bonus code offer gives new customers a £40 bingo bonus as well as the option to unlock 200 free spins.

All users need to do is sign up and place a £10 deposit using an eligible payment method. No Buzz Bingo bonus code is needed.

After depositing £10, customers must place a £10 wager on any bingo game. Once your qualifying bingo wagers have settled, you’ll receive £30 in bingo bonuses and a £10 club bingo bonus to use on Buzz.

New customers can also secure the casino bonus by wagering £10 on selected slots to unlock 200 free spins on Buzz Bingo’s online casino.

How to Claim the Buzz Bingo Welcome Offer

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to claim the Buzz Bingo welcome offer:

Step 1: Register for a Buzz Bingo account (must be a new customer) using the link below. There is no need for any Buzz Bingo bonus codes.

Step 2: Deposit £10 or more using an eligible payment method (debit card, Apple Pay, PayPal). PaySafeCard deposits are not eligible for the bonus.

Step 3: Customers must then play £10 on bingo games.

Step 4: Once customers have played £10 on bingo, the £30 bingo bonus and £10 in club vouchers will be released into your account.

Step 5: New customers can also wager £10 on online slots to unlock 200 free spins on Buzz Bingo’s online casino.

Step 6: The Buzz Bingo bonus carries 4x wagering requirements, while online slots carry 20x wagering requirements before winnings can be withdrawn.

Key Terms and Conditions

Below, we’ve provided a brief rundown of the key terms related to the Buzz Bingo new customer offer. Remember to check the full T&Cs online before opting in:

Offer open to new players only — limited to one offer per household/device/IP.

There is a £10 minimum deposit required to claim Buzz Bingo welcome offer.

Customers must wager £10 on bingo to qualify for bingo bonus, which consists of a £30 bingo bonus and £10 club voucher.

Further slots sites bonus can be unlocked by wagering further £10.

Once customers have wagered £10 on slots, 200 free spins are credited.

Free spins must be used on Big Bass Bonanza, Big Bass Splash or Big Bass Vegas Double Down Deluxe.

Bingo Bonus must be wagered 4x before winnings can be withdrawn. Slots carry 40x wagering requirements before winnings can be withdrawn.

Bingo bonus and free spins are valid for 30 days, while vouchers are available for six months before expiry.

Why Choose Buzz Bingo?

Though Buzz Bingo is a relatively new bingo site compared to rivals, it still boasts a formidable reputation, and comes fully licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission.

Buzz offers a varied welcome bonus providing both bingo and slots options. Bold players can choose both options, while others can choose either the bingo offer or casino bonus depending on their preference.

Both offers provide an easy opt-in with no need for a Buzz Bingo bonus code. Users will find the bingo bonus and casino signup bonus has fair wagering requirements compared to rivals and plenty of time to use funds.

There are no limits on using bingo funds, while slots are reserved for popular titles.

Buzz also run a raft of promotions for existing users – remember to check for a Buzz Bingo bonus code for existing customers when looking at offers, though remember that there will rarely be a Buzz Bingo no deposit bonus running.

At present, there are no Buzz Bingo no deposit bonus codes on offer.

Finally, Buzz Bingo provides the full suite of responsible gambling tools as well as easy access to player support.

Compare With Other Bingo Sites Offers

The table below shows a brief comparison of how the Buzz Bingo sign up offer compares to offers from other established brands and new online casinos:

Casino Welcome Offer Min Deposit Wagering Bonus Type Mecca Bingo Play £10 get £40 bonus + 50 free spins & £20 voucher £10 None on spins Bingo Bonus, Free spins + Rewards Foxy Bingo Play £10, Get £40 in Bingo Bonuses and 40 Spins £10 4x bingo Bingo Bonus and Free Spins Gala Bingo Play £10 & Get £10 Bingo Bonus + 100 Free Spins £10 2x bingo only Gameshow-style bingos Virgin Games Play £10 get £50 bingo bonus £10 No wagering requirements Bingo Bonus

Responsible Gambling

When using gambling sites be aware that gambling can be addictive. Always practice responsible gambling.

Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using casino apps, betting apps, betting sites, Pay By Phone casinos or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by betting sign up offers or casino bonuses, both of which are available in abundance on gambling apps, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered by Virgin Games bngo, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.