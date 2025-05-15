Buzz Casino is a top UKGC-licensed platform that was launched in 2023 as the casino version of Buzz Bingo.

And as with most new launches, new players can claim a casino bonus for signing up online. Customers can secure 200 free spins on popular Big Bass titles for depositing and wagering £10.

Buzz Casino’s latest new customer offer is ongoing from 30 April 2025 and is ideal for fans of the best online slots such as Big Bass Bonanza, and with no Buzz Casino bonus code required, it is easily accessible for new players.

With a high quantity of spins, fun games and transparent wagering requirements, Buzz Casino’s welcome offer is both straightforward and valuable.

Below we include all the relevant details about the sign-up offer and our own brief Buzz Casino review of one of the best new casino sites on the block.

What You Get with the Buzz Casino Welcome Offer

To qualify for the Buzz Casino welcome offer, new customers must deposit and spend £10 on slots, which can be found through the ‘Casino’ or ‘Slots’ tab.

Once customers have met the promotion requirements, they will receive a £20 slots bonus which are worth £0.10 for each spin.

The bonus must be used as £0.10 free spins on Big Bass Bonanza, Big Bass Splash and Big Bass Vegas Double Down Deluxe games.

The Buzz Casino welcome bonus has a 20x wagering requirement. Customers, therefore, must stake £400 on these slot games in total before these funds can be withdrawn. All free spins are valid for 30 days from receipt.

How to Claim the Offer

The Buzz Casino welcome offer is straightforward to claim online. Follow these simple steps to unlock your casino bonus:

Step 1: Create an account at Buzz Casino using one of the links here.

Step 2: Deposit at least £10 using debit card, PayPal, or Apple Pay

Step 3: Stake £10 on any qualifying slot in the ‘Casino’ or ‘Slots’ section

Step 4: Your bonus spins £20 balance will be credited automatically to use on selected slot games.

Buzz Casino Welcome Offer Terms: What to Know

We’ve outlined some of the key terms and conditions related to the Buzz Casino welcome offer, though be sure to read all the conditions before opting and depositing funds online.

This is a one-time offer for new players only

Customers can only claim one offer across Buzz Bingo and Buzz Casino

There are wagering requirements of 20x on the £20 bonus (which totals £400 in wagers)

There are also spin limits of 10p minimum and £2 maximum per spin

The casino bonus is valid for 30 days

Real cash is used first before bonus balance when wagering

Why Choose Buzz Casino?

There are several reasons why a new casino player might choose the Buzz Casino sign up offer when browsing similar promotions.

As one of the best casino sites on the market, Buzz Casino is licensed and regulated by the UKGC, ensuring that customers receive a safe and fair gambling experience throughout the time using the casino site or casino app.

Buzz has established an impressive reputation in the UK as one of the leading bingo brands on the market.

Users know that they are using a top product with a wide range of slots and live dealer games. The range of top quality slot games offers users plenty of high RTP options, making Buzz Casino one of the best payout casinos online.

In addition to the welcome offer, Buzz Casino offer frequent casino bonuses and tournaments run throughout the year and around special events too. These include free spins or casino credits using the Royal Wheel and daily prizes to unlock Golden Chips.

The user experience is also excellent. Buzz provides a simple, modern site with secure payment methods. We’re pleased to see that as a PayPal casino and Apple Pay casino, it enables users to make deposits via these mediums to unlock the welcome bonus.

Buzz Casino also has a wealth of responsible gaming tools means that customers can easily track and control their time and money spent on the site.

How Buzz Casino Welcome Promo Compares to Other New Casinos

As a new slots site, Buzz Casino has a lot going for it, but there are plenty of other options out there for casino players on the lookout for a new brand.

Below, we’ve picked out alternative sign up offer from other top new casinos.

New Casino Bonus Type Min Deposit Wagering Requirements Bonus Code Neptune Casino 100% up to £200 + 25 free spins £10 x40 on bonus, none on free spins N/A Mega Riches £25 bonus + 50 free spins £10 x35 on bonus, none on free spins N/A Ivy Casino £100% up to £100 £20 x30 on deposit N/A PricedUp Casino 90 free spins £30 x10 on spin winnings bet30get90 Casino Kings 150% up to £150 + 75 free spins £15 x50 on bonus + free spins N/A

Responsible Gambling

When gambling, never bet more than you can afford to lose. Gambling is never a sure way to make money. It can be addictive too, so please take steps to remain in control of your budget.

Buzz Casino offer plenty of responsible gambling tools, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

These can be accessed through their safer gambling page, offering advice on how to gamble responsibly online and what actions you should take if you have any concerns.

The same tools will be available if you’re using regulated betting sites, poker sites and bingo sites too.

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

