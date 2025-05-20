Casino Kings Welcome Offer: 150% Bonus up to £150 + 75 Free Spins on First Deposit

Casino Kings is a new UK casino launched in 2024 that is currently offering an attractive welcome bonus for new players.

New customers can benefit from a first deposit offer that includes a 150 per cent matched bonus up to £150 and 75 free spins on the popular slot Big Bass Bonanza.

The casino bonus comes with a minimum deposit amount of £15 and 50x wagering requirements, but with a generous bonus percentage, the dual reward structure, and the well-known slot featured in the spins, this offer provides competitive value compared to others on the market.

Below we detail all you need to know about the Casino King welcome bonus, including information on this online casino, how to take advantage of the casino sign-up offer and Big Bass Bonanza free spins.

What You Get with the Casino Kings Welcome Offer

The Casino Kings welcome offer is broken down into two parts for new customers that claim the casino sign-up bonus using our links in this article.

First, new customers can secure a 150 per cent deposit match up to £150, with a minimum £15 deposit required to unlock the casino bonus.

Users must deposit via the casino cashier with an eligible payment method, with Skrill and Neteller payments excluded from the bonus. However, there are ample options to use to claim the casino bonus.

There’s no Casino Kings promo code required during the sign-up process, allowing customers a seamless transition from registering to securing the bonus.

A 50x wagering requirement is attached to the matched deposit offer, meaning new players must wager through the bonus 50 times before winnings from using the bonus funds can be withdrawn.

Users have 30 days to use the bonus after signing up online before it expires. The maximum conversion available is 3x whatever the bonus amount activated by customers.

Along with the match deposit, customers will also receive 75 free spins on the Big Bass Bonanza slot game.

Unlike the casino credits, free spins are valid for seven days, but also carry the same 50x wagering requirement. Winnings are capped at a maximum conversion of £20

How to Claim the Offer

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to claim the Casino Kings sign up offer:

Step 1: Register a new account at Casino Kings. There is no need for a Casino Kings promo code.

Step 2: Deposit at least £15 via eligible payment method (Skrill or Neteller are exempt).

Step 3: The 150 per cent match bonus and 75 free spins are credited automatically.

Step 4: Complete 50x wagering on both bonus and free spin winnings.

Step 5: Use bonus funds within 30 days, and spins within seven days.

Important Terms to Know

Below is a brief summary of the Casino Kings welcome offer key conditions. Be sure to check the full T&Cs on the website before opting in:

Offer only available to new customers, 18+, and only UK players qualify.

Deposits via Skrill or Neteller do not qualify.

There is a wagering requirement of 50x that applies to both bonuses and spins.

Bonus and winnings expire if not used within time limits.

The maximum win from the bonus is 3x bonus amount, and from spins it is £20.

Withdrawals before meeting terms cancel all active bonuses.

Why Choose Casino Kings?

Casino Kings is a fully licensed UK casino that is regulated by the UKGC, ensuring players an their data are kept safe when gambling.

The Casino Kings welcome bonus offers a generous 150 per cent deposit match – more than standard 100 per cent – for a value up to £150, which competes with the best value on the market.

Furthermore, the casino offer also provides free spins on a top-rated, popular slot game.

Overall, the site offers great slot-focused promotions and loyalty incentives for existing customers across a wide variety of the most popular slot games, with a user-friendly platform for desktop and mobile adding to the customer experience.

How Casino Kings Welcome Promo Compares to Other New Casinos

Casino Kings has many strong attributes as a new slots site on the market, and its offer is comparable to other new operators. In terms of value, users can unlock a sizeable deposit match along with free spins.

It fairs well in this regard, outshining many of its competitors. However, the Casino Kings welcome offer does carry 50x wagering requirements on both the deposit match and free spins, while there is also maximum conversion on winnings.

New Casino Bonus Type Min Deposit Wagering Requirements Bonus Code Neptune Casino 100% up to £200 + 25 free spins £10 x40 on bonus, none on free spins N/A Mega Riches £25 bonus + 50 free spins £10 x35 on bonus, none on free spins N/A Ivy Casino £100% up to £100 £20 x30 on deposit N/A PricedUp Casino 90 free spins £30 x10 on spin winnings bet30get90 Buzz Casino 200 free spins £10 x20 on bonus N/A

Responsible Gambling

When using gambling sites, never bet more than you can afford to lose. Gambling is not a reliable way to make money, so please take steps to remain in control of your budget.

As with all regulated slot sites, Casino Kings offer plenty of responsible gambling tools, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

The same tools will be available if you’re using regulated betting sites, poker sites and bingo sites too.

On the Casino Kings site, details of these tools are available via the safer gambling link at the bottom of each webpage.

On their safer gambling hub you’ll also find advice on how to gamble responsibly, what actions you should take if you have any concerns, and a self-assessment check if you’re not sure about your betting behaviour.

Should you wish to seek independent help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information, such as:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.