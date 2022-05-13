After Warner Bros Games revealed new gameplay of the upcoming title Gotham Knights, DC fans have been eager to get their hands on the latest open world Batman spin-off.

The new story will feature four familiar heroes contending with the death of their mentor Batman as well as a mysterious team of adversaries known in the fandom as the “Court of Owls”. In two-player co-op, you will be able to control Robin, Nightwing, Red Hood or Bat Girl in an effort to face-off against this new threat and clean up the streets of Gotham City.

Each character will have a different playstyle, new abilities to learn while taking on missions around the sandbox city by either taking to the skies or patrolling the streets.

Fans who are eager to get a good deal on the upcoming title can pre-order the game ahead of its October release, and receive a number of in-game bonuses for doing so, such as new cosmetic upgrades for their vehicles. There’s even a hefty collector’s edition for the most die-hard fans of DC Comics.

If you want to find out how to get the best pre-order deals on Gotham Knights, then keep reading the rest of the article below.

Best pre-order deals for ‘Gotham Knights’

Gotham Knights will be released on 25 October 2022 on PC, PS5 and Xbox series X/S consoles. Unfortunately, the last-gen versions of the game on PS4 and Xbox One have been cancelled. Pre-order recipients of the game will also receive the “233 Kustom Batcycle Skin” at launch, based on the vehicle’s first appearance in DC’s Detective Comics #233.

We’ve rounded up the best deals for Gotham Knights on your platform of choice below:

The best PS5 deals for ‘Gotham Knights’

The best Xbox deals for ‘Gotham Knights’

The best PC deals for ‘Gotham Knights’

Best deals on ‘Gotham Knights’ collector’s edition

(Warner Bros)

The Gotham Knights collector’s edition can be pre-ordered, featuring the deluxe version of the game, an “augmented reality” collectable pin, 16-page media book, exclusive Gotham City map, four-character statue diorama and more.

The collector’s edition is available in the UK exclusively from Game with versions available for the Playstation 5 (£279.99, Game.co.uk) and Xbox series X/S (£279.99, Game.co.uk).

