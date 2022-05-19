Hogwarts Legacy is an open world tie-in to the wizarding world of Harry Potter. Developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. Interactive this game will take students into the ever-changing halls of Hogwarts as we’ve never seen them before.

Set before the events of Fantastic Beasts, players will attend Hogwarts in the 19th century as a customisable student in one of the four main houses: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff.

The avatar student will be entering the school of wizardry in their fifth year, making them something of a late-bloomer in the magic world, but who is capable of manipulating ancient magic. There’s a sudden resurgence in this forgotten magic and it’s up to players to find its source as well as the people who are trying to harness it.

As Hogwarts Legacyis set before any of the books or films, the main cast of characters will remain absent but a handful of familiar faces are set to make an appearance, including Nearly Headless Nick and Peeves the poltergeist.

During a Playstation State of Play event, the wizardly role-playing game was finally given a release date as well as confirmation of which platforms the game would be playable on. If you want to find out when you will be able to explore Hogwarts, then keep reading the rest of the article below.

When is ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ release date?

Originally revealed in September 2020, Hogwarts Legacy was given a release date for some time in 2021. Unfortunately, due to delays caused in part by the global pandemic, the game’s scheduled release was subsequently pushed back to an undisclosed date.

However, during Playstation’s live-stream of Hogwarts Legacy gameplay, a release window of “holidays 2022”was finally given, meaning that we can expect to see the new game released sometime before Christmas.

That is, however, providing that the game isn’t delayed again.

Which platforms will ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ appear on?

Hogwarts Legacy was originally slated to appear on the Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox series X/S and PC.

Nintendo fans also had a surprise, when Avalanche Software confirmed that the game will be appearing on the Nintendo Switch. It’s currently unclear if this will be a physical/downloadable version of the game or if it will be a cloud-based version, similar to the release of Dying Light 2: Stay Human, but it means that players will be able to take their wizarding journeys with them.

Can you play as an evil wizard?

During the gameplay reveal, we see the main character casting what is perhaps the most famous killing curse – “Avada Kedavra”. This suggests that there is a chance for players to master the dark arts.

Everything from your choice of companions to house (if you’re inclined to pick Slytherin) can have an affect on the overall story. And while it’s currently unclear how those choices might work in Hogwarts Legacy, its open-ended nature could mean that there are multiple possible endings.

Whether this will allow players to fully lean into their dark side and become Voldemort’s predecessor remains to be seen though.

Is JK Rowling involved with ‘Hogwarts Legacy’?

According to an FAQ on the official Hogwarts Legacy website, the Harry Potter author is not directly involved with the game’s development.

The post answers: “Each experience offered under Portkey Games will take place in the wizarding world and will be authentic to it. JK Rowling is supportive of Portkey Games and has entrusted the design and creation of its titles to Warner Bros. Games and the developers involved.

“Her team have also collaborated with Warner Bros. Games on all aspects of Hogwarts Legacy to ensure it remains a true part of the Wizarding World experience and is in line with the creativity and magic that fans expect.

“The story showcased in the game is not a new story from JK Rowling.”

