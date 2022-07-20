God of War Ragnarök is one of 2022’s biggest game launches and one of the biggest upcoming PS5 games we can expect to see later this year.

Widely considered to be one of the best games on the PS4, God of War (2018) was a critically acclaimed reboot of the original franchise from Santa Monica Studios. With a release date of 9 November 2022 confirmed by the game’s developer, we won’t have to wait much longer to find out what happens in this sequel.

In Kratos’s latest outing, players will venture out into the nine realms of Norse mythology to take the fight to the Norse gods that stand in his way along with his son Atreus, all while trying to prevent the end of days.

Pre-orders for Ragnarok have been selling fast, with the collector’s edition of the game being in high demand, but if you’re after a copy of the standalone PS5 game at a decent discount, then Amazon has an excellent deal on pre-orders for next-gen versions of the title.

To find out how to save over £10 off God of War Ragnarok on PS5 then keep reading the rest of the article below.

‘God of War Ragnarok’: Was £69.99, now £59.95, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With this discount from Amazon, shoppers can save 14 per cent on the cost of the PS5 version of the game, which actually makes it cheaper than the last-gen PS4 version of the same title.

It’s currently one of the best prices we’ve seen for the game so far, so you won’t want to miss out on this deal, as we imagine pre-orders will sell out quite quickly, like they did for the collector’s editions.

With a pre-order, God of War fans can also claim free cosmetic items in-game, including Kratos’s “risen snow armour” and Atreus’s “risen snow tunic”.

Pre-order now

