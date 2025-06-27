Best New Neteller Casinos UK 2025

As casino sites continue to innovate to improve the overall customer experience, they are introducing a raft of modern payment methods.

One such method is Neteller, a payment platform and e-wallet that combines speed and security to cater to the needs of the modern player at new UK casinos.

New casino sites that accept Neteller are consistently emerging, so we have produced a guide to the best new brands with this popular e-wallet and fresh gaming experiences.

Top 5 New Neteller Casinos for UK Players

Below, we’ve run through the top five new casinos with Neteller, with some brief additional detail on each one.

1. Mega Riches

UK Launch Year: 2024

2024 Highlight: Luxurious branding with massive progressive jackpots and instant Neteller withdrawals.

Having launched in 2024, Mega Riches is a top new casino site that has quickly become a respected name in the industry, with a huge variety of games and a raft of promotions for existing customers.

The Mega Riches welcome offer provides good value too, with a a 100 per cent deposit bonus up to £25 and 50 bonus spins.

Neteller is accepted at Mega Riches, with limits of between £20 and £10,000 per transaction. Withdrawals will be processed in as little as five minutes too.

2. High Bet

UK Launch Year: 2025

2025 Highlight: High-roller focused platform with exclusive VIP tables and enhanced Neteller transaction limits.

High Bet only launched this year, so is one of the newest casino sites on the market. It runs a welcome offer providing up to 50 free spins on Big Bass Splash, with plenty of other options on both sports and casino gaming.

Neteller is supported with no deposit fees, while customers can make deposits and withdrawals with premium limits too.

3. 7bet

UK Launch Year: 2024

2024 Highlight: Lucky 7 themed casino with sports betting integration and rapid Neteller payouts.

Having launched last year, 7bet is a new gambling site but one that has quickly become a reliable and trusted operator, with great casino and sports betting options plus a range of offers for existing customers.

In terms of a sign-up offer, the 7bet welcome promo gives customers a 100 per cent matched deposit casino bonus up to £50.

As for Neteller usage, the casino offers instant Neteller deposits and 24-hour withdrawal processing.

4. Casiku

UK Launch Year: 2024

2024 Highlight: Innovative design with cryptocurrency integration alongside traditional Neteller payments.

Casiku has become known as a great gambling option for casino users, thanks to a site that is user-friendly, a great variety of top casino games and an overall top user experience.

The company’s welcome offer provides new customers with a deposit bonus and free spins. Customers can deposit £20 & play with £50 and then bet £20 & get 50 no wagering free spins.

Neteller is supported for both deposits and withdrawals at Casiku, with instant deposits and enhanced security features.

5. HotWins

UK Launch Year: 2024

2024 Highlight: Fire-themed casino with hot streak bonuses and lightning-fast Neteller transactions.

HotWins has quickly gained a reputation as a great casino site that offers a broad selection of games and plenty of bonuses.

The HotWins welcome offer provides a 100 per cent matched deposit welcome bonus up to £150 and 25 bonus spins.

As one of the best Neteller casinos, HotWins accepts the payment method for instant deposits and same-day withdrawals.

Why Neteller at New Casinos?

Below, we've detailed some of the advantages of using new online casinos with Neteller.

Firstly, Neteller guarantees instant deposits and fast withdrawals with enhanced security measures including two-factor authentication and encryption.

The separate e-wallet keeps banking details private, with no need to share card details with multiple casino sites.

In addition, the payment method is now widely accepted by UK-licensed casinos, to the extent that it often qualifies for exclusive bonuses.

How to Deposit at a New Neteller Casino

Below, we’ve included a step-by-step guide on how to make a deposit at new Neteller casinos:

Step 1: Register your casino account.

Step 2: Go to cashier/banking section.

Step 3: Select Neteller as payment method.

Step 4: Enter your Neteller account details.

Step 5: Confirm deposit amount and complete transaction. Funds will appear instantly in your casino balance.

Why Trust Us?

I am an iGaming writer and sports reporter who has been working for The Independent since 2023, specialising in is sports writing and gambling content of all kinds, from football matches and horse racing tips to online casino reviews.

I have spent the last several months researching and testing out a wide range of online casinos and betting sites to find the very best online casinos, slot sites and more while prioritising responsible gaming over all else in my unbiased reviews.

Responsible Gambling

When using gambling sites be aware that they can be addictive, so please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

The same applies if you’re using slot apps, casino apps, betting apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling apps but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.