The Playstation Store is a great place to secure deals on new PS4 and PS5 titles as well as some old gems that may have passed you by when they first came out.

The “Mega March” sale is aptly named for that reason, and while there are quite a few to sift through, we’ve spotted some excellent deals on some of our favourite games from the past year.

Every spring, a new sale promises the best deals on hundreds of items on Sony’s game store, not just on expansions and other downloadable content, but also on “deluxe” editions of AAA titles.

The sale will be running from 16 March through to 30 March with some huge savings on popular titles such as Guardians of the Galaxy and 2021 Game of the Year winner It Takes Two.

You can find the full list of games currently in the sale on the Playstation Blog, but if you want to find out more about the best deals, then keep reading the rest of the article below.

‘Fifa 22’: Was £59.99, now £24.49, Playstation.com

EA’s latest football game is packed with new features (Playstation )

A new year means a new Fifa title and with Fifa 2022 there’s a whole suite of updated features. From improved animations using “hypermotion” technology and the ability to build your own club from scratch in career mode, Fifa 2022 remains one of the biggest sports games in the industry.

‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’: Was £59.99, now £23.99, Playstation.com

Travel around England on a Viking longship (IndyBest)

Set in England during the age of Vikings, players take control of Eivor, roaming across the English countryside, pillaging monasteries and building a new settlement. It’s one of the biggest Assassin’s Creed games in years, with plenty of content that will keep you busy for hours.

‘F1 2021’: Was £59.99, now £11.99, Playstation.com

Take the wheel as one of twenty F1 drivers (Playstation)

With a brand new campaign mode titled “braking point”, the officially licensed Formula 1 game is the next best thing to sitting in the driver’s seat. Take your team to the top in the acclaimed 10-year career mode, or race head-to-head with friends in split-screen and online multiplayer.

‘Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy’: Was £59.99, now £29.99, Playstation.com

The game is filled with Eighties musical hits (Playstation)

Guardians of the Galaxy was a surprisingly deep character study on Marvel’s most unlikely superhero team. Players will take up the role of Star Lord as the Guardians travel to different planets and team up to fight an alien threat not yet seen in the MCU.

‘Deathloop’: Was £59.99, now £29.99, Playstation.com

Colt and Julianna will face of over and over again in this timeloop shooter (Playstation)

Deathloop is a first-person shooter with a time-loop mechanic. Playing as Colt Vahn, the player is trapped on a mysterious island, and doomed to repeat the same 24 hours over and over again until they can figure out a way to kill eight VIPs before the stroke of midnight.

Doing this requires learning targets’ schedules over the course of repeated failed attempts, and using detective work and careful planning to pull off a murder spree and escape the loop.

‘It Takes Two’: Was £34.99, now £13.99, Playstation.com

This EA Original title won multiple ‘game of the year’ awards in 2021 (Playstation)

A game about a married couple trying to navigate through a divorce as anthropomorphic dolls doesn’t sound like a good time, it sounds like a great time. Players must work together as either Cody or May to navigate through a series of different mechanics that tie into the themes of their marriage woes. In one instance players will be changing the flow of time or cloning themselves before finding themselves navigating a boat down dangerous rapids. The amount of different genres It Takes Two throws at you is as expansive as the story is endearing. Just don’t get attached to the elephant.

