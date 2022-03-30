The Playstation Store is a great place to secure deals on new PS4 and PS5 titles as well as some old gems that may have passed you by when they first came out.

Now that spring has sprung, the Playstation Store sale is finally here and while there are quite a few to sift through, we’ve spotted some excellent deals on some of our favourite games from the past year.

Every spring, a new sale promises the best deals on hundreds of items on Sony’s game store, not just on expansions and other downloadable content, but also on “deluxe” editions of AAA titles.

The sale will be running from 30 March through to 27 April with some huge savings on popular titles such as Ghosts of Tsushima: Director’s Cut and the 2021 Game of the Year winner It Takes Two.

You can find the full list of games currently in the sale on the Playstation Blog, but if you want to find out more we’ve rounded up the best deals below.

‘Destiny 2: The Witch Queen’: Was £34.99, now £27.99, Playstation.com

The Witch Queen is the sister of Oryx, who was the antagonist of the original Destiny game (Bungie)

Released earlier this month, Destiny 2’s expansion titled The Witch Queen is Bungie’s sixth paid expansion of the first-person shooter and one of its most popular to date. The expansion adds new content across the game, including new missions, player vs environment maps, player vs player maps, new gear, weapons and a new raid.

‘Spider-Man: Miles Morales’: Was £49.99, now £33.49, Playstation.com

The spin-off follows new Spider-Man Miles as he traverses the skyline of Manhattan (PlayStation)

Spider-Man on the PS4 was one of the console’s strongest entries and the follow-up Spider-Man: Miles Morales put us back into an open world Manhattan as Peter Parker’s protégé. Not quite a sequel but it offers plenty of new content with a focus on Harlem and some new villains. It’s a must have for any fan of the web-swinger.

‘Returnal’: Was £69.99, now £52.49, Playstation.com

Try and escape a deadly planet without dying...again (Housemarque)

As a rogue-like game where levels are randomly generated, players take control of Selene as she crashes her spaceship on the planet Atropos. Every time she dies, time loops back to the point of impact and she must find a way to survive long enough to escape.

Praised for its stunning visuals and fast-paced gameplay, it’s also incredibly hard with a steep learning curve. A number of free updates have been put in place to alleviate some of these highly requested features, such as a suspend state and a photo mode. The latest update, titled “Ascension”, also adds online co-op and a new endless mode brilliantly named “Tower of Sisyphus” so it’s an excellent time to revisit.

‘Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart’: Was £69.99, now £52.49, Playstation.com

Players are introduced to Rivet, Ratchet’s interdimensional counterpart (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

After a five year absence, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart wastes no time in throwing the duo back into the fray in a dimension-hopping adventure to stop Dr Nefarious from destroying the fabric of time and space. The run-and-gun platforming action has changed very little since their first outing which is what makes Rift Apart feel so special in an age of hyper-realistic blockbusters.

With a wildly creative arsenal of new weapons and gorgeous graphics, it is a powerful return to form and one of the Playstation 5’s best exclusive titles.

‘Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut’: Was £69.99, now £52.49, Playstation.com

Jin will need to challenge his ideals to stop an invading threat from destroying his home (Sucker Punch Studios)

Borrowing heavily from the cinematic masterpieces of Akira Kurosawa, Ghosts of Tsushima is a modern retelling of a samurai’s journey. The Mongol invasion of Japan in the 13th century leads warrior Jin to forge a new path to face the overwhelming threat, challenging his ideals of honour for the sake of preservation.

The island of Tsushima is filled with nods to the samurai genre and Jin can follow his chosen path by following the direction of the wind. Rather than using waypoints or mini-maps, it’s a simple mechanic but makes Tsushima worth exploring just for the sake of uncovering more of the island’s tales.

‘F1 2021’: Was £59.99, now £11.99, Playstation.com

Take the racing seat as one of 20 drivers on the circuit (Codemasters)

With a brand new campaign mode titled “braking point”, the officially licensed Formula 1 game is the next best thing to sitting in the driver’s seat. Take your team to the top in the acclaimed 10-year career mode, or race head-to-head with friends in split-screen and online multiplayer.

‘Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy’: Was £59.99, now £29.99, Playstation.com

Play as Star-Lord, the leader of the Guardians (Square Enix)

Guardians of the Galaxy was a surprisingly deep character study on Marvel’s most unlikely superhero team. Players will take up the role of Star Lord as the Guardians travel to different planets and team up to fight an alien threat not yet seen in the MCU.

‘Deathloop: Deluxe Edition’: Was £59.99, now £29.99, Playstation.com

Colt and Julianna will face of over and over again in this timeloop shooter (Arkane Studios)

Deathloop is a first-person shooter with a time-loop mechanic. Playing as Colt Vahn, the player is trapped on a mysterious island, and doomed to repeat the same 24 hours over and over again until they can figure out a way to kill eight VIPs before the stroke of midnight. Doing this requires learning targets’ schedules over the course of repeated failed attempts, and using detective work and careful planning to pull off a murder spree and escape the loop.

‘It Takes Two’: Was £34.99, now £13.99, Playstation.com

This EA Original title won multiple ‘game of the year’ awards in 2021 (Hazelight)

Players must work together as either Cody or May to navigate through a series of different mechanics that tie into the themes of their marriage woes. In one instance players will be changing the flow of time or cloning themselves before navigating a boat down dangerous rapids. The amount of different genres It Takes Two throws at you is as expansive as the story is endearing.

