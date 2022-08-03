Jump to content
How to watch today’s Pokémon Presents stream: UK time and what announcements to expect

Expect to hear more details about ‘Scarlet’ and ‘Violet’ among other updates

Jasper Pickering
Wednesday 03 August 2022 11:55
Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly are the confirmed starters

(iStock/The Independent)

Good news for Pokémon fans – a new “Pokémon presents” event is taking place on 3 August 2022 and promises to show off new details around its range of apps and games, including the upcomingPokémon Scarlet and Violet titles arriving on Nintendo Switch later this year.

Trainers can also expect to hear more about other existing titles, such as the (still) hugely popular Pokémon GO, as well as the MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena), Pokémon Unite.

We’ve already seen new details around the three starter Pokémon – Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly, the grass, fire and water type, respectively – as well as other new creatures, including Lechonk, Pawmi and Smoliv and confirmed legendaries, Koraidon and Miraidon, which appear on each new title’s box art.

Fans have also speculated that we will finally hear about another upcoming mobile snooze-em-up, Pokémon Sleep, an iOS and Android title that has yet to have a confirmed release date. But we will have to wait and see if that will make an appearance.

To find out how to watch the event, when it starts and what news to expect, then keep reading the rest of the article below.

How to watch Pokémon presents event in the UK

In a Twitter post from the official Pokémon account, a new presentation has been confirmed, with Scarlet and Violet details expected to be shown.

The event is scheduled to take place at 6am PT, meaning that it will begin in the UK around 2pm BST. The event can be watched using the video link above as soon as it goes live at that time.

The description reads: “Tune in at 2:00 p.m. BST for a Pokémon Presents video presentation with updates on Pokémon apps and video games, including Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet!

We’ll keep this article updated with any developments after the video has been revealed, stay tuned.

