Lego launches adventures with Peach starter course – here’s where to buy it
Also included are Lemmy, a Yellow Toad and a Lava Bubble
Super Mario is home to some of the most recognisable video game characters – with a near-universal reach from its earliest days on the Nintendo entertainment system all the way up to the Nintendo Switch. And since Nintendo’s recent collaboration with toy manufacturer, Lego, the world of Super Mario himself has opened up to a whole new audience.
The Adventures with Mario starter set (£54.99, Lego.com) was originally released in August 2020 with a fairly unique selling point... The Mario figurine wasn’t like the usual Lego minifigures you would expect to see, instead the plumber had a blockier, larger build as well as battery-powered interactivity that could be connected to a smart phone.
In our round-up of the best gaming-themed Lego sets, we described the Super Mario range as one of “the most innovative and creative collaborations Lego has ever done”. Since then, a Luigi starter set has also been launched and it was only a matter of time before we saw Princess Peach receive her first outing with an interactive figurine as well.
The Adventures with Peach starter kit includes a similar set to Mario and Luigi’s with modular pieces that can be put together using the integrated smartphone app, along with other sets that can be integrated into each build.
To find out where to buy the Adventures with Peach starter set, how much it will cost and what will be included, then keep reading below.
Lego Adventures with Peach starter course: £54.99, Lego.com
- Price: £54.99
- Model number: #71403
- Number of pieces: 354
- Ages: 6+
The Adventures with Peach starter kit comes in at the same price as the Mario and Luigi counterparts but at 354 pieces, is actually larger than the previous ones.
It includes a battery-powered Peach figurine that can connect via bluetooth as well as interact with course pieces via a barcode scanner located on the bottom of the figure. The set also includes three additional characters, Lemmy, a Yellow Toad and a Lava Bubble as well as an interactive swing set and fruit pieces that can be “eaten” by scanning it for extra points.
If you happen to own previous Super Mario sets, then this offering will also work with those, as well as additional expansions, such as Peach’s castle expansion (£114.99, Lego.com) and the cat Peach suit and frozen tower expansion (£59.99, Lego.com). But, one of the three starter sets will be required to use the expansions as intended.
Looking for more gaming-themed Lego sets to build? Read our full guide on the best Lego gaming sets you can buy
