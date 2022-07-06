Fans of the Skate series have been eagerly awaiting the next installment since the last entry, Skate 3, launched in 2010. And the good news is, a first version is available for testing.

In a new trailer, showcasing the upcoming next game (stylised as “skate.”), Electronic Arts has warned fans that the game is in “pre-pre-pre-alpha”, meaning that it is still early days before the game’s full release.

Titled “Still working on it”, the trailer invites fans to sign up for playtesting in order to experience the as yet untitled Skate game for feedback and suggestions.

The project was originally announced back in 2020 and this new footage is the closest we’ve seen of the game’s development. The game is also expected to be released on PC for the first time and will take place in a new city called “San Vansterdam”.

If you want to find out how to sign up for playtesting, when we can expect the game to release, then keep reading the rest of the article below.

New ‘skate.’ trailer

The trailer opens up with “early” footage of the upcoming game and, based on what was shown, it really isn’t being shy about how far along the game really is.

While it’s still very much a work in progress, the trailer does show off some interesting features players might expect to see, such as parkour-style traversal mechanics as well as customisable obstacles to shred on, which were introduced in Skate 3.

Not only has much of the game’s environments been finished, but many of the character models have a few...kinks that clearly need to be worked out.

But while the game is incomplete, the developers are clearly eager to hear feedback from players on how they want the game to be built.

A work in progress (Electronic Arts)

“We told you we’re back, and we’re still working on it – but it’s time for you to see what we’ve been up to. It’s still early, but we want to get this right and that means we want you to be a part of it,” read a statement on the official skate. website.

“As a ‘skate.’ insider, you have the chance to play early versions of the game and provide feedback throughout our development journey.” The post continued. “We need to scale access to ‘skate.’ gradually as development progresses to ensure a smooth experience, and that means we can’t guarantee how soon you’ll get to play.”

How to sign up for ‘skate.’ playtesting

If you’re interested in playing the game early, then Electronic Arts is inviting players to register their interest on its website to sign up for the “skate. insider” programme.

Players will need to be over the age of 18 in order to register, but if eligible, they will be contacted with further information for playtesting skate. in varying stages of development.

You will need an active EA account in order to register and the company has also confirmed that playtesting will only be available to PC players via Origin. There are plans to role out testing to further platforms in the future, but there is currently no roadmap for when this may happen.

