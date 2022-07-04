Amazon Prime Day kicks off on 12 and 13 July with its usual two-day shopping bonanza. As always, many big-ticket items will be on offer, so if you’re looking to pick up some new games on PlayStation, Xbox and the Nintendo Switch, or even a console itself, it’s an excellent time to browse for the best deals.

It’s one of the biggest sales of the year, with early discounts of up to 50 per cent confirmed to start appearing as soon as 21 June. The online giant will be slashing the prices of everything from Amazon devices and laptops to TVs and tech, as well as the much sought-after Apple products and even homeware and fashion.

It’s even better news because gaming is one of the most popular Prime Day categories, with prices dropping on usually expensive hardware and software – and if last year’s deals are anything to go by, we’re in for even stronger stuff for the two day period. 2022 has been packed with big releases and we’re expecting a few of those to receive a hefty discount. There’s even a rumour that Amazon could be set to host two Prime Day events this year, so there could be even more opportunities to make big savings.

If you are looking to make savings across these leading brands, as well as on the accessories and games, you’ve come to the right place as we gear up for the big event.

To find out more about what gaming deals to expect on Amazon Prime Day and how to find the best deals then read the rest of the article below.

When will Prime Day gaming deals begin?

Amazon Prime Day officially starts on 12 July and runs until 13 July. Amazon also dropped some early gaming deals from 21 June, so there’s plenty of offers to snap up already.

This is a return to the norm for Prime Day, which usually lands in mid-July. But for the past two years, it deviated from this. Owing to the pandemic and to better support its employees in 2020, it was hosted in October, while last year it was brought forward to June as a result of the Olympics.

The best early Prime Day gaming deals 2022

‘FIFA 22’ for Xbox series X/S: Was £69.99, now £20.99, Amazon.co.uk

Football fans will be able to save a massive 70 per cent on the latest FIFA title with this deal. Introducing new “hypermotion” technology as well as updates to career mode and Volta, FIFA 22 is one of the biggest visual updates to the franchise yet. We’re expecting to hear more news about the upcoming FIFA 23 game from EA Sports in July, but the game isn’t expected to launch until September. So, while we wait, this discount is well worth the price of entry, especially if you’re new to the series.

The Callisto Protocol for PS5: Was £54.99, now £45.95, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re hoping to pick up The Callisto Protocol on PlayStation 5 at the best price, then Amazon currently has a generous 16 per cent saving on the nex-gen version of the game. It’s the best deal that we’ve seen so far for pre-orders, and eager fans of space-horror games like Dead Space should expect to receive the game close to its scheduled release date of 2 December 2022, with day-one bonus content, which includes the “retro prisoner skin” and “contraband pack”.

Rainbow Six: Extraction: Was £24.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

Released in January 2022, Rainbow Six Extraction is still a fairly new title that’s worth exploring and now it’s 20 per cent off. As a spin-off of the popular competitive shooter, Rainbow Six Siege, it takes players into a new sci-fi setting. In our review, we said: “By scaling back to focus on a co-operative experience, Extraction has done well to retain the look and, more importantly, the feel of its competitive counterpart while carving out its own niche.”

Logitech G403 hero gaming mouse: Was £59.99, now £41.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re looking for a new gaming mouse, then you’ll want to take a look at this one from Logitech which currently has 30 per cent off. Much like the best gaming keyboards, Logitech is also known for its quality gaming mouse peripherals, with the brand making its way onto our list of best gaming mice.

The G403 looks like a decent contender with the brand claiming it’s designed for ideal grip and comfort. With RGB lightsync and six programmable buttons, it should be decently customisable for any gaming PC set up.

Western Digital WD_Black SN850 1TB gaming SSD: Was £257.99, now £124.98, Amazon.co.uk

While the PS5 comes with 667GB of useable storage, that space will quickly run out if you’re planning to play big titles such as Horizon Forbidden West. There are a number of ways to increase the amount of space available but one of the best is to install an internal SSD into the console itself.

Luckily, the SN850 has made our list of the best PS5 accessories for just this reason. In our review, we said: “Once you spend 10 minutes with a screwdriver, your storage capacity is vastly increased. Expect to be able to store at least 10 PS5 games on the hard drive with that number potentially higher depending on the games you play.”

Considering it has 52 per cent off right now you definitely don't want to miss out.

Corsair T1 race gaming chair: Was £299.99, now £253.44, Amazon.co.uk

Like the best ergonomic office chairs, a good gaming chair can provide an extra level of comfort and support for people who take their game time as seriously as their posture and this deal on a Corsair T1 Race chair can save shoppers almost 15 per cent.

Corsair is a well-regarded brand when it comes to its gaming peripherals and its chairs are no exception. In our round up of the best gaming chairs, two of Corsair’s offerings managed to impress us with their 4D pivoting armrests, 180 degree reclination as well as neck and lumbar support for those long night gaming sessions.

While the T1 Race is built with (you guessed it) racing games in mind, it comes included with all the features listed above as well as a faux leather black and red finish and rollerblade-style PU caster wheels which the brand claims prevents floor marking.

F1 22 bundle with a Logitech G29 gaming wheel, PS5: Was £368.99, now £239.99, Amazon.co.uk

F1 22 has only just been released, and Amazon has already bundled the game with a Logitech racing wheel and slapped on a significant 34 per cent discount. “If you’re intimately familiar with some of the quality-of-life changes introduced in F1 21, then the latest addition will give existing players plenty to look forward to, and newcomers can comfortably settle into the seat before taking on more complex manoeuvres and adjustments in their own time,” our writer said in their review of the game. The racing wheel provides a detailed simulation of driving a real car, featuring helical gearing, a hand-stitched leather cover and pressure-sensitive nonlinear brake pedals.

Orzly gaming headset for PC and gaming consoles PS5, PS4, Xbox series X/S and Nintendo Switch: Was £49.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

When looking for the best gaming headsets to level up your online gaming session, it’s important to consider a few factors: comfort, compatibility and cost. Claiming to do all this and more is this wired headset from gaming brand Orzly – and it’s currently discounted by 50 per cent.

With an over-ear design, in-line microphone and multi-platform connectivity, The Orzly gaming headset looks to be a cost-effective solution for anyone looking for a gaming headset to play games on Playstation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch or even PC.

Logitech G413 mechanical gaming keyboard: Was £99.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

Mechanical keyboards have been a go-to choice for gamers looking for responsive and tactile control over their games and Logitech has been a key player in the PC peripheral space. When paired with a good gaming mouse, the best gaming keyboards can give players plenty of edge over the competition. And now there’s 30 per cent off the brand’s G413 mechanical gaming keyboard.

Sporting a minimalist aluminium black casing and programmable backlit keys, Logitech claims that the G413 is a good option for gamers looking for responsiveness and durability.

Prime Gaming free games list

There are a whole host of deals you can snap up now. What’s more, you can currently download some of these games for free from Prime Gaming with more freebies expected to drop during Prime Day itself. Players can expect to nab big titles such as Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Need for Speed: Heat and Star Wars: Jedi Academy on the big day, all of which will be available to play on PC. We’ve included a full list of the games you can pick up for free on Prime Day, with some of them already available to download.

GRID Legends

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Need for Speed: Heat

Star Wars: Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy

Star Wars: Jedi Knight II – Jedi Outcast

Star Wars: Republic Commando

10 Second Ninja X

8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure

Addling Adventures

Bang Bang Racing

Clouds & Sheep 2

Death Squared

Fatal Fury Special

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams

Gone Viral

HUE

Manual Samuel

Metal Slug 2

Metal Unit

Pumped BMX Pro

Puzzle of the Year

Rain World

Road Trip

Samurai Shodown II

Serial Cleaner

The Crow’s Eye

The Darkside Detective

The King of Fighters 2000

The King of Fighters 2002

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day gaming deals?

In short: Yes. The deals on Prime Day are exclusively for those with an Amazon Prime membership. It costs £7.99 a month or £79 for a year. Signing up couldn’t be easier, all you need to do is go to the Amazon Prime landing page and enter your details.

If you don’t want to pay the monthly fee, you can get a 30-day free trial, which will also gain you access to the sale, but we’d recommend doing this closer to the dates listed above. While you won’t be charged, you will need to input your card details when signing up, as Amazon automatically converts you to a paid membership after 30 days.

What to expect from Prime Day gaming deals in 2022

Gaming is one of the most popular categories to shop during Amazon Prime Day and we can expect to see discounts on everything from consoles and software to gaming monitors and even gaming chairs.

During last year’s Prime Day, we saw big discounts on early 2021 releases – as much as 50 per cent – on titles such as Returnal (£59.99, Amazon.co.uk) and Hitman III (£34.47, Amazon.co.uk). When Prime Day came around, those titles had only been out for a few months before seeing their prices slashed, so we can expect to see similar discounts on games that would have been released in a similar time frame.

The first half of 2022 has been exceptionally busy for new releases, with some of the year’s biggest titles already available. If last year was anything to go by, we hope to see discounts on games like Gran Turismo 7 (£58.95, Amazon.co.uk) and Ghostwire Tokyo (£37.92, Amazon.co.uk), all of which are worth picking up if you haven’t had a chance to play them already.

There’s even a chance we could see “game of the year” frontrunner Elden Ring (£49.99, Amazon.co.uk) as part of the sale, but we would imagine that one would get snapped up fast.

Last year’s best gaming deals in the UK

Based on 2021’s gaming offering during Amazon Prime Day, we can expect some worthy discounts on consoles and accessories too. One of the best deals available to customers last year was a hefty 70 per cent discount on Fifa 21 (£59.99, Amazon.co.uk) which saw the flagship football title slashed to just £17.99. Now that Fifa 22 has been released, we can expect to see the latest title get a similar price drop in time for the official announcement of FIFA 23.

The Nintendo Switch lite console (£193.90, Amazon.co.uk) was also reduced to just £179.99 – enough to pick up a new game with the £35 you would have saved, such as Mario and Rabbids Kingdom Battle (£11.99, Amazon.co.uk) which came with a 25 per cent discount during the sale. The Switch is a hugely popular device during sales events, often selling out within minutes, so you’ll need to act fast to snap one up this year.

For PC gamers looking to upgrade their visual set up, a Samsung’s odyssey G9 gaming monitor (£1,490, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced to £1,049 – a great price for a truly panoramic viewing experience.

PlayStation fans were also treated to a three-month PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now membership for just £29.99 instead of the usual £42.98. And with the new Playstation Plus subscription model now available, there could be a similar discount for the higher tier subscriptions that will give gamers access to hundreds of titles at no extra cost.

There was even £15 off on an Xbox series S bundle (£249.99, Amazon.co.uk), which is an excellent way to experience some of Microsoft’s best games through an Xbox Game Pass subscription. If you missed out last year or are just wondering how this year’s event will fare, we’re expecting similar price drops for 2022, so you’re in for a real treat.

One of our top picks for best gaming headsets also made the sales. The Razer blackshark V2 X premium esports gaming headset (£44.99, Amazon.co.uk) came in at £38.99 and is an excellent choice for Playstation and PC gamers alike.

For those looking to step into the world of virtual reality, we also saw a decent discount on the Oculus (now Meta) Quest 2 advanced all-in-one virtual reality headset (£299, Amazon.co.uk). It topped our pick for the best virtual reality headset you can buy and was reduced from £448 to £399 at the time.

Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals

As well as bundles of the Nintendo Switch lite, we also expect to see discounts on Nintendo’s other consoles, games and accessories. We’re also hoping to see some decent deals for the Nintendo Switch OLED console, which may well be included as part of the sales. It was discounted by £15 at Amazon earlier this month.

Of course, we would also expect to see the standard Nintendo Switch console go on sale, along with a few extra titles thrown in to sweeten the deal. We’d hope to see some first party titles go on sale alongside the consoles. Right now, Pokémon Legends: Arceus is on offer for £39 (Amazon.co.uk) as well as Animal Crossing: New Horizons (£38.95, Amazon.co.uk). For another platforming adventure directly from Nintendo, Yoshi’s Crafted World (£39.99, Amazon.co.uk) is currently discounted at 20 per cent. If you’re looking to pick up the latest Legend of Zelda remaster in time for Breath of the Wild 2, then Skyward Sword is available with a 26 per cent discount (£36.99, Amazon.co.uk).

As far as accessories go, the popular SanDisk microSDXC memory cards are also likely to see a decent discount, which will allow players to download more games to their handheld. The 256GB card (£39.99, Amazon.co.uk) is nearly half price at the moment and the 128GB card is now only £16.99 (Amazon.co.uk).

PS5 Prime Day deals

You’re unlikely to see a standalone PS5 available on Prime Day this year as they’re already hard enough to find at full price. But we can expect to see quite a few games and other accessories this year.

In terms of games, we would expect to see PS5 exclusive titles released in the last year to be included in the sale. At the moment, games like Returnal (£59.99, Amazon.co.uk) and Sifu: Vengeance Edition (£32.92, Amazon.co.uk) are all discounted and we wouldn’t be surprised to see them appear in the sale.

Last year, we also saw game’s bundled with dualsense controllers, such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (£101.98, Amazon.co.uk) which were very popular. It’s a good way to pick up a new game and an extra controller at a usually rare discount if those deals make a return.

Xbox Prime Day deals

Now that the stock situation for the Xbox series X has stabilised, we’re hoping to see some more deals featuring the console alongside some games and other accessories.

In terms of games, we saw plenty of Ubisoft titles go on sale such as Watch Dogs Legion (buy used £11.82, Amazon.co.uk) but the publisher’s release calendar this year has been somewhat lighter than previous years. One title we might expect to see make the sale is Rainbow Six Extraction (£19.99, Amazon.co.uk) and the expansion to Valhalla, Dawn of Ragnarök (£29.95, Amazon.co.uk).

One accessory that we would like to see discounted for Xbox gamers is the proprietary internal storage expansion from Seagate. The 2TB SSD is currently discounted (£384.31, Amazon.co.uk) but we would hope to see cheaper options available for the 1TB card as well (£219.98, Amazon.co.uk).

How to find the best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals

Bookmark this page for all your gaming deal needs. Here at IndyBest, we’ll be your savvy shopping experts leading up to, and during the event, highlighting the very best offers on everything from Apple Watches, Nintendo Switch consoles and earbuds to mattresses, air fryers and robot vacuum cleaners.

We’ll even have a liveblog running across the two days, providing you with a minute by minute update on all the latest news and intel.

Aside from our expert help though, we’d recommend being as prepared as possible by adding the items you know you’re desperate for to your wishlist ahead of time, so you can check out with ease.

Similarly, it’s also worth downloading the Amazon app. During Prime Day, you’ll find what the retailer calls “lightning deals”, which are whopping discounts that are active for a few hours at a time. You can also set up alerts so that you’re pinged when a discount goes live.

