The Playstation 5 has been on sale since November 2020, and it has been one of the fastest-selling consoles in Sony’s history.

With the impressive DualSense controller, SSD, 4K support at 120FPS and extensive library of old and new games, it’s no wonder it’s been almost impossible to get your hands on.

The last year has been somewhat slower for the console due to ongoing delays and supply shortages, but 2022 is set to be a big year as those releases finally materialise.

Whether you’re looking for the biggest exclusives such as God of War Ragnarök and Forspoken, we’ll be sure to include every big PS5 title we’re looking forward to playing in 2022.

We’ll also be including all other cross-platform releases that have a confirmed worldwide release date.

‘Stray’: Playstation.com – available 19 July 2022

(Annapurna Interactive)

From AnnaPurna Interactive and BlueTwelve Studio comes a feline-based adventure game that sees players navigate a robotic city as a stray cat. Players will explore the futuristic city from a new perspective and interact with the environment in unique ways as the feline tries to make its way home. Yes, there is a button to knock stuff off tables.

As part of the State of Play event in June, Stray was also announced to be one of the titles included with the higher tiers of the updated PS Plus subscription, meaning players will be able to download it at no extra cost once it releases.

‘Two Point Campus’: £34.99, Game.co.uk – available 9 August 2022

(SEGA)

Following the success of Two Point Hospital, a spiritual successor to simulation games like Theme Hospital, comes Two Point Campus, where players are tasked with building their own universities. You can establish curriculums, such as magic and knight school for a fantasy flare, or even train students to become secret agents. We’re not sure how well these schools would perform on a university ranking, but it looks like a fun, nostalgic management title.

‘Rollerdrome’: Privatedivision.com – available 16 August

(Private Division)

Hot off the heels of OlliOlli World’s critical success, Roll7 and Private Divison are gearing up for another skating game in 2022. This one however is more of an arena shooter. Rollerdrome is set in the near-future where a dangerous new bloodsport has taken the world by storm. Based on the game’s trailer, players will perform gravity-defying tricks while simulteanously taking down other contestants with a wide arsenal of weapons.

‘Madden 23’: £69.99, Amazon.co.uk– available 19 August 2022

(EA Sports)

The Madden series has become synonymous with American Football games in the same way that EA Sports’s own FIFA titles have with its non-American counterpart. And with the latest title set to release in August this year, that continues to be the case.

With optimisation for the latest gaming hardware on the Xbox series X/S and PS5 consoles, a newly implemented feature known as “FieldSENSE” is being added, for “ultra-realistic” gameplay. Players can also expect to see the return of Ultimate Team modes to build their perfect roster.

‘Saints Row’: £59.99, Playstation.com – available 23 August 2022

(Deep Silver)

The bombastic open world series is set to make a comeback after several years away from the public eye. Something of a soft reboot, Saints Row sees players take control of the “Boss” as they create their own criminal gang in the city of Santo Ileso. It’s a franchise that’s never taken itself too seriously, and that looks set to continue in the latest installment.

‘Soul Hackers 2’: £49.99, Playstation.com – available 26 August 2022

(Atlus)

Atlus has been awfully busy this year with the re-release of its Persona games and now it’s also releasing a sequel to one of its cult-favourite titles from 1997. No-one would blame you if you missed the original release of Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers on the Sega Saturn, which itself was a spin-off of the Shin Megami Tensei series. Admittedly, Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers 2 would have been an SEO nightmare, so we’re grateful for the abridged title. Expect to see plenty of turn-based encounters with neon-drenched visuals and plenty of returning monsters.

‘Lord of the Rings: Gollum’: £49.99, Argos.co.uk – available 1 September 2022

(Daedelic Games)

Lord of the Rings: Gollum will see players step into the role of the ring-obsessive as he navigates his way through the land of Mordor after being captured by Sauron’s forces. The game is set to venture further out into the reaches of Middle-Earth with unique quest lines, new characters to meet and a dual-personality that will see players make choices as either Gollum or Smeagol. As an action-stealth adventure, it looks like one of the most interesting licensed Lord of the Rings properties and will apparently stay true to Tolkien’s vision of his fantasy setting.

‘The Last Of Us Part I’: £64.99, Very.co.uk – available 2 September 2022

(Playstation)

The Last of Us: Part I is a modern remake of the PS3 classic and follows Joel and Ellie through a post-outbreak United States. From what we’ve seen in the trailers it looks to be a big graphical upheaval of the original that will also feature updated gameplay similar to what we’ve seen in Part II. It also looks set to expand on its accessibility options, a big plus in our book.

‘Overwatch 2’: Playstation.com – available 2 October 2022

(Blizzard)

Overwatch 2 has been highly anticipated since it was first announced in 2019 and with new characters, maps and even a story mode being added, players’ expectations have been fairly high.

Overwatch 2 is also expected to replace the original game when it launches, meaning that anyone who has invested significant progress in the previous title should see it transferred to the updated version. It’s also going free-to-play, which means any new players can download the game at no extra cost.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns: £69.99, Argos.co.uk – available 7 October 2022

(2K)

From the creator’s of the critically acclaimed XCOM strategy games comes Marvel’s Midnight Suns. In the game, the demonic Lilith and her fearsome horde unite with the evil armies of Hydra. Lead a team of unlikely heroes including Spider-Man, Doctor Strange and Iron Man to stop a growing apocalyptic threat. Expect to see Firaxis’s tactical turn-based action in true XCOM style.

‘Forspoken’: £64.99, Playstation.com – available 11 October 2022

(Square Enix)

Forspoken is an action RPG that will follow the journey of Frey, a young New Yorker transported to the fantasy world of Athia. Developed by Luminous Productions, known for Final Fantasy XV, Forspoken has been designed as a console exclusive for the PS5 with a large open world. It was originally slated to release in May 2022 before being pushed back to October.

‘Gotham Knights’: £64.99, Playstation.com – available 25 October 2022

(Warner Bros)

In Gotham Knights, players will take control of four familiar heroes contending with the death of Batman and the rise of criminal activity on the streets of Gotham City. In this online co-op, players will be able to control Robin, Nightwing, Red Hood and Bat Girl in an efffort to clean up the city.

The new gameplay trailer shows Nightwing and Red Hood – both of which have open-world traversal abilities – patrolling the streets of Gotham and implementing their different fighting styles to take down enemies. And while Batman himself won’t be playable in the game, the open world elements will immediately be familiar to anyone who has played any of the Arkham series before.

‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’: £64.99, Game.co.uk – available 28 October 2022

(Activision)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the next upcoming installment in the long running Call of Duty franchise, and a follow up to 2019’s Modern Warfare, which was itself a soft reboot for the series.

In new gameplay revealed in June, players got a chance to see some returning faces, such as “Soap” McTavish and “Ghost” Riley. Not only does the latest installment promise an updated single player campaign mode as well as new multiplayer maps, players can also expect to see some additional content for the free-to-play battle royale mode, Warzone.

‘The Callisto Protocol’: £45.95, Amazon.co.uk – available 2 December 2022

(Striking Distance Studios)

The Callisto Protocol is an upcoming survival horror game from Striking Distance Studios. Helmed by Glen Schofield, co-creator of the original Dead Space from Visceral Games, this latest title is set to be one of the biggest space-based horror games to come out this year.

The Callisto Protocol is set in 2320 at a prison colony called Black Iron, located on Jupiter’s moon Callisto. The player takes the role of prisoner Jacob Lee as he finds himself caught in the midst of an alien invasion.

