Sony has removed an option to purchase a year’s worth of PS Now in the wake of its updated PS Plus subscription tiers announcement.

It comes after Playstation users found a loophole that would allow them to purchase a year’s worth of PS Now and receive the new service for half the price when it launches in June 2022.

The offer was previously available on the United States PSN store where an annual PS Now subscription would cost $59.99 (£45.69) – approximately half the cost of the yearly PS Plus premium service.

As soon as the new service launches, anyone with an active PS Now subscription is automatically entitled to PS Plus premium.

However, the PSN Store has removed its 12-month option and users can now only purchase PS Now for £8.99 per month (Playstation.com), which stops new customers from using the current subscription to access the upcoming service at a discounted price.

PS Plus premium explained

The premium tier of Playstation Plus will cost £13.49 monthly, £39.99 quarterly or £99.99 per year. At this price, Playstation users will have access to the essential and extra tier perks with the added benefit of 340 more games all from the PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP generation of consoles.

PS3 games can be streamed through the subscription’s cloud service while the other generations will be available through either streaming or download.

One of the biggest benefits for subscribers at this tier is the inclusion of time-limited game trials, which will offer gamers a chance to play new titles before they are released.

It’s been confirmed that first-party titles such as the upcoming God of War: Ragnarok will not be made available to subscribers on launch day.

