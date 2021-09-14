According to Santa Monica Studio, God of War: Ragnarok, which releases in 2022, will conclude the Norse saga that began with the last game. This was confirmed by director Eric Williams in an interview, who promised that Ragnarok itself will take place during the game. In Norse mythology, Ragnarok marks the death of several gods within the pantheon.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that this will end the God of War series as a whole. Having now tackled both Greek and Norse mythologies, it’s entirely possible that a future game will see Kratos encounter gods and other figures from a different pantheon.