Sony has revealed the first gameplay footage from God of War: Ragnarok during the PlayStation Showcase event.

The trailer includes a wide array of returning characters, including Kratos, Atreus, Freya, and Mimir, alongside some new faces such as Thor.

Midgard is also set to return in a new winter-themed look, allowing players to sled around the environment, in addition to the rest of the Nine Realms that were previously inaccessible.

Following a delay earlier this year by developer Sony Santa Monica, God of War: Ragnarok is now expected to release for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in 2022.